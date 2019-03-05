On May 29, 2017, Jake Gholston watched from the stands as Pat Antone, his future boss, helped lead Andrean to a sectional title as an assistant coach. He never imagined he'd succeed Antone as a head coach just two years later.
Gholston worked as an assistant coach under Antone last year for state champion Boone Grove. Now, only five years after his playing career with the Wolves ended, he's their head coach. Gholston said he was hired on Feb. 21 and immediately started preparing for the season.
“The first thing I thought of was, 'Oh my gosh; I can't believe I actually got it.' Then the second thing was, 'Oh my gosh; there's so much work to do,'” Gholston said. “It's crazy. It's very hard to believe.”
A 2014 graduate of Boone Grove, Gholston went on to play outfield at Concordia University in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Gholston said he's focused on helping the Wolves “develop good habits” during the remaining portion of preseason practice as they replace six seniors.
The Wolves open their title defense on March 28 against Michigan City.
“Year-in and year-out, we want to be able to compete for a state championship every single year,” Gholston said.