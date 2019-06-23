South Central's Kyle Schmack was named the MVP of the North/South All-Star baseball series on Sunday and Kankakee Valley’s Maddie Swart was named the MVP of the North/South All-Star softball game on Saturday.
Schmack went 2-for-3 with a run in Game 1 on Saturday in Madison and 3-for-3 with four RBIs in Game 2. He then went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs in Game 3 on Sunday to help the North win two of the three games.
Crown Point's Ryan Fender, Griffith's Kyle Iwinski and Munster's Garrett Manous also played for the North team.
Swart finished 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs to help the North All-Stars win in Bloomington.
Lake Central's Jenna Towle, Chesterton's Lexi Benko, Lake Central's Olivia Peterson, Crown Point's Caitlyn Phillips and Valparaiso's Peyton Zahm were also named to the North team.
Doolin garners another award
Andrean pitcher Michael Doolin was named the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association Player of the Year on Friday.
The award was voted on by the association's coaches.
Doolin led Andrean to back-to-back Class 3A state titles. He finished the season 14-0 with a 0.45 ERA and he struck out 48.3 percent of batters.
In the state final he pitched a complete game, allowed one run, struck out 15, walked one and surrendered four hits.
He also posted a .438 batting average, slugged .700 and hit four home runs.
A Vanderbilt commit, Doolin was previously named the 2018-19 Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year.
Stoddard receives offer from Purdue
Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard received a scholarship offer from Purdue, the Bulldogs girls basketball program announced via Twitter on Saturday.
Stoddard is a 6-foot-3 forward and a sophomore-to-be. In 29 games during the 2018-19 season, she averaged 5.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game.
Crown Point finished the season 28-1 with the lone loss coming to Hamilton Southeastern in a Class 4A semistate game.
Purdue went 19-15 this past season and 8-10 in conference.