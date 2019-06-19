{{featured_button_text}}
James Boyd and Robbie Weinstein

Times sports reporters James Boyd, left, and Robbie Weinstein record their podcast at the Times' office in Munster.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

James and Robbie are back after a hiatus to talk state baseball. Plus, Andrean and VU alum Chase Dawson has joined the RailCats.

Region Roundup is The Times' prep sports podcast. Listen on nwi.com/sports, iTunes or SoundCloud.

We're back! - Region Roundup, 6/19/19
Robbie Weinstein covers Porter County prep sports and Valparaiso University athletics for The Times. You can find the Vanderbilt University and Northwestern University grad posted up on the nearest field of play or in front of the TV.

Sports Reporter

James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.