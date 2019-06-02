Milan Wendrickx has no fear when he is on a baseball field.
The River Forest senior has always been supremely confident no matter the score, situation or opponent, and it showed early on in his prep career. Wendrickx spent all four years on the Ingots’ varsity squad, and when he experienced one of his first high-pressure moments, he didn’t shy away from it.
During a scoreless game against Wheeler in his freshman season, Wendrickx came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning with the bases loaded and one out. Bearcats sophomore Jacob Armentrout had been throwing a no-hitter and was hoping to send the game to extra innings.
River Forest coach Michael Kosinski told Wendrickx all he had to do was put the ball in play and give senior Ivan Miranda, who was on third base, a chance to make it home, and he did just that. Wendrickx pulled off a suicide bunt that rolled perfectly up the first base line and lifted the Ingots to a 1-0 walk-off victory.
“I laid it down at the last second, and (Armentrout) fielded it, but he never made the throw,” Wenderickx said. “I broke the no-hitter, and we won the game. And then after that, I got stampeded. Everybody dog-piled on top of me, and it was amazing.”
Kosinski said that Wendrickx’s poise was rare to see from any athlete during their freshman season, and now four years later he will be remembered for much more than that game-winning play. According to Kosinski, Wendrickx is River Forest’s school record holder for career batting average (.405), single-season batting average (.558), hits in a career (109), hits in a season (43), stolen bases in a career (104) and stolen bases in a game (6). He also ranks third in career RBIs (60) and career runs (67).
When Wendrickx first started playing baseball, he said his main goal was to be better than his older brothers, Nick Wendrickx and Danny Wendrickx Jr., who both played for the Ingots. After a historic senior campaign in which he batted leadoff, recorded a hit in 21 of the Ingots’ 24 games, threw a no-hitter against Lake Station and registered the third-most strikeouts in a single season (107), Milan Wendrickx doesn’t think there is any dispute over who owns the family bragging rights.
But aside from his staggering statistics, Kosinski believes that what sets Milan Wendrickx apart from other top players in the Region is his IQ and selflessness. Last season, Milan Wendrickx was mainly a catcher and pitcher at River Forest. But this year, Kosinski groomed junior Aleazar Camarillo to be the team’s starting catcher and started Milan Wendrickx at short stop when he wasn’t on the mound.
Despite Milan Wendrickx's role being changed and altered throughout his final prep season, Kosinski said his team captain never complained.
“Milan came to practice every day with a winning mentality, wanting to play and wanting to do whatever he can do to help us have a good year,” said Kosinski, who has been the Ingots' head baseball coach since 2015. “Last year, we had six seniors on the team, and we only won eight games. This season, we had five seniors but nowhere near the talent we had last year, and he came in with a mentality that, ‘We’re going to compete.’ And he pulled it off.”
Passing the torch
River Forest finished the season 12-12 and 4-10 in the Greater South Shore Conference. Although the team was shut out in its sectional championship match-up against Whiting, Milan Wendrickx still views his last prep season in a positive light.
He had the chance to compete alongside his childhood friends, build an even stronger bond with Kosinski and his uncle and assistant coach Mark Zimmerle and notched the only two home runs of his high school career.
Milan’s Wendrickx’s father, Danny Wendrickx Sr., was in attendance when his youngest son homered for the first time in a 10-0 win over Morgan Township and said it was long overdue. Danny Wendrickx Sr. is an assistant coach for Milan Wendricks’s AAU team, the Indiana Blaze, and saw him hit numerous long balls during the summer. However, watching his child send one over the fence while wearing an Ingots uniform is a play he’ll never forget.
“I knew it was gone as soon as it left the bat,” said Danny Wendrickx Sr., who Milan Wendrickx considers his biggest fan along with his mother, Nicole Radusin. “It was just unbelievable. To see the look on his face, I think that was more gratifying for me than him hitting the home run. Just to see him having fun playing the game that he loves.”
In a few years, Milan Wendrickx will most likely have his picture placed on River Forest's Wall of Fame, and Kosinski said he will definitely miss having him in the dugout. He added that the senior’s goofy personality is infectious and has helped brighten up everyone he’s encountered, including Kosinski’s young sons.
During several practices throughout his career, Milan Wendrickx said he made a conscience effort to play with 4-year-old Carter Kosinski and 6-year-old Brayden Kosinski and ensure they felt included. He even jokes that Brayden Kosinski is his twin because they resemble each other and claims that he and Michael Kosinski's children are all best friends.
“He treats them like they’re his kids,” Michael Kosinski said with a laugh. “He’s just a very caring person, and he’ll always go out of his way for you.”
Milan Wendrickx said he isn’t sure if he’ll continue his baseball career at the next level, but he knows that he wouldn’t have become the player he is without the lifelong relationships he's built with the Ingots. If the athletes who come after him can compete with the same confidence and joy that he has, and embrace the coaching staff, he’s certain they’ll have a chance to leave their mark on the program as well.
“I just want them to keep working,” Milan Wendrickx said. “You can always reach your goals. Don’t ever give up or hang your head low. Keep your chin up, and work to fix your mistakes. If you do that, you’ll be able to get better.”