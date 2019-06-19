Throughout the spring, little doubt existed regarding Andrean's standing among this year's Region baseball teams.
After another state championship and 35 straight wins, the 2019 Niners should be considered Andrean's best ever, and among Indiana's, too.
The 59ers held the No. 1 spot in The Times Top 10 all season. After defeating multiple top Chicago-area teams en route to winning the prestigious Do It Stevie's Way Tournament, Andrean became the highest-ranked Midwest team in Perfect Game's high school rankings.
Tuesday's Class 3A state championship victory over Edgewood capped a 36-1 season. Where do the Niners believe they stand among Andrean's greatest?
“I think we're No. 1,” senior ace Michael Doolin said. “We're not the most talented, but we came out and we battled every single day.”
Three of Andrean's previous six state title-winning squads lost six or more games, but the 2005 and 2009 groups posted identical 33-2 records. In 2014, the 59ers went 31-4 but added to their resume with a Stevie's Way tournament title.
Although the 2010 group featured future Major Leaguer Sean Manaea, coach Dave Pishkur said Doolin is the best pitcher he has had.
The Vanderbilt commit allowed five earned runs in 77 innings this season and posted a 0.55 WHIP. He struck out over 48% of batters faced and was named Gatorade Indiana Baseball Player of the Year.
While the 59ers didn't show elite power — they hit 12 home runs in 37 games — they also had little to no weak spots in their lineup.
Junior Tyler Nelson, an Indiana commit often overshadowed by Doolin, hit .436 and posted a 1.88 ERA in 22 1/3 innings. Doolin himself hit .438. These aren't monster numbers by typical prep standards, but Andrean also played easily the toughest schedule of any Region team.
“When (Doolin's) on the mound, he can beat anybody that we've ever had,” Pishkur said. “Now, if it becomes a four out of seven series, then I think maybe some of the other teams might be able to handle them. But he's the best I've ever had, so if you put the best on the mound, they're tough to beat in a one-game tournament, because it's gonna be hard to score off of him.”
The counter arguments: Andrean didn't cruise through the playoffs. Kankakee Valley nearly upset the Niners in an 8-7 nail-biter, Hanover Central played them to a 2-0 scoreline and Edgewood held a 1-0 lead in the sixth Tuesday.
Plus, experts agreed with Doolin that Andrean didn't have its most talented all-around team this season. One 59ers coach said he expected this year's team to take a step back after a 2018 state title.
Steve Krah of IndianaRBI.com and Scott Trcka, a veteran scout and current Oilmen staffer, agreed Andrean's results put it up there with the great teams in Indiana history — but they also said they have seen more-talented squads.
LaPorte's great teams won seven of their eight state titles in the single-class system, including the memorable 1987 group Krah highlighted as perhaps the greatest Indiana squad ever. Four teams have completed undefeated seasons, including Indianapolis Cathedral in 2017. Elkhart Central's 2013 team featured Tanner Tully and Cory Malcom, who both played professionally.
Still, 36-1 means a lot. And that one loss came to Nashville's Father Ryan in a game Doolin didn't start and that senior leader Matt Lelito missed due to the 59ers' basketball state championship. Assessing pure talent is subjective. Andrean's undefeated record against in-state opponents isn't.
Doolin isn't the only 59er who believes this team is Andrean's best. Senior Rigo Martinez and junior Mason Sannito — two of the heroes against Edgewood — concurred. While it might be impossible to compare this year's team with other schools' from 30 or 40 years ago, the 2019 Niners put together one of the best seasons Indiana has seen.
Andrean won the games on its schedule. What more could you want?
“There have been a lot of more talented teams than us, but we came out, we battled, we put our heads down, and we worked hard and we did everything that was asked of us,” Doolin said. “You couldn't ask for anything more.”