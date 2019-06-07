At 6-foot-4 and 270-or-so pounds, Washington Township senior first baseman Matt Rogers doesn’t look like the sort of person you’d want to make angry.
He laughs at that.
“I know I look intimidating,” he said, “but I wouldn’t hurt a fly.”
What Rogers can hurt is a baseball. He's batting .318 with two home runs and 21 RBIs for the Senators (22-6). Washington Township is set to play Rossville (25-7) at noon at Bill Nixon Field in Plymouth for a spot in the Class A state championship. The winner in the Plymouth Semistate will take on either Tecumseh or University.
“As a senior, you know this is do or die and this is all you’ve got left,” Rogers said. “You just try and squeeze everything you can out of it and take all the time you can get.”
Washington Township coach Randy Roberts said he’s known Rogers since he was in fifth grade and that the player he’s developed into is the result of year-round dedication to his craft.
“If he’d have gone to Valpo, he’d probably have been a superstar for them on the line,” Roberts said, referring to football. “He moves pretty well and does everything right. Really, he’s a gentle giant. He works and works but always has a little gleam in his eye. You can’t get that kid down and he loves to win.”
Washington Township, which doesn't have a football program, has done plenty of the latter this season having gotten through North Miami and South Central in regionals to get to semistate. The Senators have won five consecutive games and are playing what Roberts said is some of the best baseball they’ve played all season.
Truth be told, that’s all in line with the plan. While Roberts doesn’t discount the value of having fun, building friendships and reaping the benefits his athletes have playing on a team together, he admits that there’s been more attention placed on winning in 2019 after what he describes as an underachieving 2018.
“A lot of it was a mindset thing,” Roberts said. “We used what happened last year as motivation that just because you have good players and can play well doesn’t mean you’re a good team. You have to go out and earn it.”
Rogers said the senior class in particular has taken that to heart.
“If we play our game the way we know we can play it, we know we can beat anybody,” he said.
Rogers added that the postseason is a particularly exciting time now that school is out. His next step in life will be to begin studying construction engineering and management at Purdue Northwest but for the time being he wants to hold onto high school baseball as long as he can.
Washington Township’s “gentle giant” and his teammates still have a couple games left to win before they’re ready for summer.
“We know exactly what we have to do to keep playing,” Rogers said. “Now all we have to do is get it done.”