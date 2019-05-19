{{featured_button_text}}
On the bubble
The Times

BASEBALL

Steven M. Bajenski Memorial Tournament

Final

Ozinga Field, Crestwood, Illinois

Andrean 8, Marist 1

Marist;000 000 1 — 1 3 1
Andrean;100 043 x — 8 7 1

2B — Michael Doolin, Connor Misch (A). Pitching summary — Marist — Caden Carr (4 IP, 1R, 1 ER, 2 H, 5 BB, 2 SO, 18 BF), Matt Mirabella (1.2 IP, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 H, 5 BB, 1 SO, 15 BF), Hugh Sullivan (0.1, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 H 1BB, 1 SO, 2 BF). Andrean — Matt Lelito (7 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 SO, 24 BF). WP — Lelito (1-0). LP — Carr (0-1). Leading hitters – Marist – JustinJanas (1-3, 1 R), Max Malley (2-3, 1 RBIs). Andrean — Mike Jarek (2-4, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Doolin (1-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBIs), Misch (1-2, 2 BB, 3 RBIs).

GIRLS TENNIS

E.C. Central Sectional

Final

Whiting 4, E.C. Central 1

SINGLES PLAYERS ADVANCING -- Bishop Noll's Filicity Miranda; E.C. Central's Areli Enriquez.

DOUBLES TEAMS ADVANCING -- Morton's Ruby Rodriguez/Kemaleigh Laramie.

