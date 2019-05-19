BASEBALL
Steven M. Bajenski Memorial Tournament
Final
Ozinga Field, Crestwood, Illinois
Andrean 8, Marist 1
|Marist;000 000 1 — 1 3 1
|Andrean;100 043 x — 8 7 1
2B — Michael Doolin, Connor Misch (A). Pitching summary — Marist — Caden Carr (4 IP, 1R, 1 ER, 2 H, 5 BB, 2 SO, 18 BF), Matt Mirabella (1.2 IP, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 H, 5 BB, 1 SO, 15 BF), Hugh Sullivan (0.1, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 H 1BB, 1 SO, 2 BF). Andrean — Matt Lelito (7 IP, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 BB, 5 SO, 24 BF). WP — Lelito (1-0). LP — Carr (0-1). Leading hitters – Marist – JustinJanas (1-3, 1 R), Max Malley (2-3, 1 RBIs). Andrean — Mike Jarek (2-4, 1 BB, 2 R, 2 RBIs), Doolin (1-3, 1 BB, 1 R, 2 RBIs), Misch (1-2, 2 BB, 3 RBIs).
GIRLS TENNIS
E.C. Central Sectional
Final
Whiting 4, E.C. Central 1
SINGLES PLAYERS ADVANCING -- Bishop Noll's Filicity Miranda; E.C. Central's Areli Enriquez.
DOUBLES TEAMS ADVANCING -- Morton's Ruby Rodriguez/Kemaleigh Laramie.