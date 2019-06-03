WHITING — Nino Barbosa stole second base in the fifth inning. Then, Nick Semancik put a sacrifice bunt down the first-base line. Barbosa, a senior, didn’t hesitate as he rounded third.
Bluffton threw to first to get the out, but Barbosa beat the throw home to give Whiting a two-run lead.
Barbosa jumped up from his slide, looked skyward and screamed. The Oilers could taste their first regional championship in 11 years.
“I do watch a lot of (Javy Báez) highlight. I’m not going to lie,” Barbosa said. “On the bunt, I saw the third basemen going for the charge and the shortstop was right behind me. I believed in my legs and I knew I was going to outrun the shortstop. I took off.”
Whiting went on to beat Bluffton 6-3 on Monday at Oil City Stadium. The Oilers advanced to play Alexandria-Monroe (27-6) at Class 2A semistate in either Plymouth or Kokomo.
It is the second regional championship in program history.
“Man, it feels great. To finally do something this big for baseball, man it just feels great,” Barbosa said.
Barbosa crossed the plate all three times he reached base. His shrewd base running gave Whiting (15-11) a 3-1 lead. The Oilers scored a run in the first and third innings and tallied a pair in both the fifth and sixth.
Whiting nearly batted around in both of the last two frames. It capitalized on three Bluffton errors in the sixth inning.
“I can’t put it into words right now. This is incredible,” Oilers coach Adam Musielak said. “Our guys have been just scratching, crawling, getting out of stuff, resilient like crazy. It feels great and they deserve it.”
Bluffton jumped out in front early when Gavin King scored on a throwing error. Semancik, Whiting’s starting pitcher, settled down after that. He faced four batters or fewer over each of the next four innings.
The junior went the distance, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four.
“I was confident,” Semancik said. “I knew I had my stuff working and I knew if they put it in play my defense would make the play.”
Eli Inskeep hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning for the Tigers.
“What a great team Bluffton is. They really had us sweating,” Musielak said. “We know Nick’s a competitor. He’s just got that in him.”