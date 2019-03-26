Big Picture: Washington Township had a little of everything happen in its season opener on Tuesday afternoon.
The Senators scored 13 unanswered runs to knock off Times No. 4 Hobart 15-8 in a game that was called by darkness in the seventh inning. Washington Twp. jumped out to a 2-0 lead before the Brickies rallied with seven unanswered runs. As the temperature continued to drop, the Senators saw their bats start to heat up as they scored 10 runs in the fourth inning to jumpstart their come-from-behind victory.
Turning Point: Washington Twp. sent 16 batters to the plate in the fourth inning with 13 reaching base. The Senators scored 10 runs as they garnered nine walks and four hits off three Hobart pitchers in the frame. The half-inning took more than a half hour as nine straight batters scored for the Senators.
Hobart player of the game: Junior Matthew Benton — He reached base four times and scored three runs for the Brickies. Benton walked twice and had two hits, including a double in the sixth inning.
Washington Twp. player of the game: Sophomore right fielder Steven Hernandez — He went 2-for-3 with four RBIs in five plate appearances. Hernandez walked twice and scored a run.
Beyond the box score: In addition to the nine straight batters that reached base in the fourth inning, the Senators had five of six batters reach base in the fifth inning, with three being hit batsmen.
Quote: "Our intensity level was a bit down when we were down in the game and that can't happen. We've got to be able to keep the same energy and focus whether we're up by five runs or down by five runs." -- Washington Twp. coach Randy Roberts
Up next: Hobart (1-1) vs. Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, Fri, 7 p.m. at Super Prep Tournament (Louisville); Washington Twp. (1-0) at Morgan Twp. (0-0), Sat., 10 a.m.
