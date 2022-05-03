Sophomore shortstop Khanon Gresham gives TF South baseball a boost

LANSING — Coming off a pandemic year when no one played, TF South coach Matt Tiffy deliberately tried to give his seniors the inside track during last spring's abbreviated baseball season.

But Khanon Gresham, then a freshman, was just too good to keep in the dugout. So Tiffy thought he'd ease Gresham into the lineup at second base.

Gresham's talent wasn't just obvious to his coach, though. Caden Podgorski, a senior headed to South Suburban College, was penciled in as TF South's shortstop for this season when he wasn't pitching.

But Podgorski had another idea.

"He said, 'You know what, I'll do whatever's best for the team,'" Tiffy said. "He said, 'I'll go to third base.' It allows us to have Khanon play shortstop full-time ... and we're not burning guys arms out."

So now Gresham is playing short and batting leadoff for a senior-dominated TF South team with some big dreams.

It's been a fun ride for a kid who at last check was leading the Red Wolves in batting average (.500), runs scored (17) and stolen bases (eight) while striking out just once in 34 plate appearances.

"It's a good environment," Gresham said. "The energy is always there with the team and that's one thing I really like. I feed off them, I feel like they feed off me as well."

Though he's young in high school terms, Gresham is no rookie to baseball: "I've been playing since I was 3 years old."

After getting started in the Lynwood Little League, Gresham moved on to travel ball with the Chicago Tigers, the White Sox ACE (Amateur City Elite) and, most recently, The Show.

Along the way, he's put together a formidable skill set.

"From ability to IQ to every other piece that you want from a baseball player, that's Khanon," Tiffy said.

Gresham also played basketball and football when he was younger. But baseball owns his heart.

Why?

"It's a sport where you can find out who you are," he said. "You don't have to be the biggest guy to play."

And Gresham isn't the biggest guy, checking in at 5-foot-6.

Tiffy can only imagine what kind of a player he'll be down the road.

"The only thing he needs is a little more height, a little more strength," Tiffy said. "But he's a sophomore. Once he figures out the weight room and puts on some weight ... "

With his speed and ability to get on base, Gresham adds an extra dimension for a lineup that has at least five seniors planning to play in college: Jayden Clark for Division III Lakeland (Wisconsin), Podgorski and Hector Galvan for South Suburban, and James Ballard and Marquise Sims for Joliet Junior College.

South (12-7, 10-2), which hasn't won a conference title in 13 years, came into Monday's action leading the South Suburban Blue by percentage points over Lemont, a team it already has swept.

"That definitely boosted our confidence," Gresham said. "But even before that, even after losses, we're still like, 'We can be good.' It's always been potential. We've got to put everything together."

So far, he and his teammates have been doing OK on that score.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.