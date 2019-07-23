Carson Husmann never accomplished his ultimate goal in high school.
The South Central baseball team has won four regional crowns in program history but missed out on its first championship since 2011 in a season-ending loss to Washington Township in the title game.
Despite coming up short, Husmann still left his mark with the Satellites. Throughout his career, he was a three-time Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association All-State selection, and on July 15, the outfielder was named to the 2019 MaxPreps Small Schools All-American Second Team.
“Actually, I had some random guy I didn’t even know tag me on Twitter about it,” said Husmann, who will play at Bradley next year. “I got on there, and that’s when I saw, and I was like, ‘Really?’ And then (one of my) college (coaches) texted me and said, ‘Congrats,’ and then I thought, ‘Wow, this must be a big deal.’”
When the Braves’ associate head coach, Kyle Trewyn, shared the news with Husmann, the incoming recruit had already come to terms with the conclusion of his prep career. Being honored as one of the top players in the country just gave him one more opportunity to reflect on his noteworthy senior campaign.
During his final prep season, Husmann helped guide South Central to a 22-7 record and its second Porter County Conference round-robin title in three years. He batted .444 with 32 hits, a team-high 42 runs, 37 RBIs and a team-high 14 home runs. The Bradley commit also notched a 14-game hitting streak and recorded three multi-homer games.
Satellites coach Ryan Kruszka praised Husmann for his consistency at the plate and lauded him as one of the best power hitters in the Region. In four varsity campaigns, Husmann batted above .400 every season, and Kruszka thinks his biggest area of improvement has been his patience. The outfielder only drew one walk his freshman year but ended his senior season with 28.
“Early on, he pressed a little bit, maybe swinging at pitches that weren’t his,” said Kruszka, who was hired in 2012. “As he got older he was really hitting his pitches. He wasn’t swinging at the pitcher’s pitches. By not swinging out of the zone and having trust in the guys in front of him and behind him in the lineup to produce, he began to have higher percentages.”
Husmann said he owes a lot to Kruszka because he always helped him put in extra work. He recalls meeting with Kruszka on numerous occasions for additional batting practice, and the one-on-one sessions only deepened their bond.
As colleges began to take interest in Husmann, he said his former coach also guided him through the recruiting process. Kruszka played at Butler, graduating in 2009, and even after making his decision Husmann is still heeding Kruszka’s advice.
Bradley is bringing in seven other freshmen for the 2020 season, and Husmann said he’s eager to match up with his future teammates and opponents. Kruszka believes Husmann still has a lot of untapped potential, and his main message to the 18-year-old has been to embrace the upcoming challenge.
“We’ve had these conversations,” Kruszka said. “You’re going to fail, especially at the Division I level, and that’s coming from one Division I baseball player to another. It’s okay to fail. It’s about how you respond and work with your coaches. Don’t take it personally, and just know that there is always room to get better, and there’s always people out there better than you.”
Before Husmann crosses state lines to join the Braves, he will wrap up his last season of travel baseball with the Midwest Rangers. Kyle Schmack, another South Central standout, also plays on the team and has known Husmann since they were in first grade.
Schmack will continue his career at Valparaiso and said Husmann’s recognition as a MaxPreps All-American is motivation for both of them to continue representing small schools. Alongside Husmann, Schmack was a two-time IHSBCA All-State selection, and next year they will square off in the Missouri Valley Conference.
“It’s definitely gonna feel weird,” Schmack said about being in opposite dugouts. “Usually he and I are right next to each other talking about the pitcher. Now, I gotta do that against his team, and he’s gotta do it against mine.”
Outside of not winning a regional championship, Husmann doesn’t have any regrets about his prep career. The 2019 PCC Mental Attitude Award recipient is grateful for his time at South Central and couldn’t picture spending the past four years anywhere else.
“It didn’t matter who we played,” Husmann said. “We always thought we could win if we play together, and that was definitely the highlight of my Satellite career.”