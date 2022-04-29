South Central's Bradley Ferrell is a family man

UNION MILLS — The sacrifices his family made for the sake of his baseball career aren’t lost on Bradley Ferrell.

The South Central sophomore sees his parents taking off work to travel with him to tournaments around the country. He recognizes that they did what they needed to do to get him the training and exposure to be where he is today as one of the area’s best players.

“My dad (Tony), he’s my hero. He’s done so much for me behind the scenes. He’s the one that gets me to be the man I am today, not just the baseball player,” Ferrell said. “It’s a family effort and I just can’t ever thank them enough. I do it for myself and for my community, but they’re the ones that give me drive every day.”

Ferrell is hitting .400 on the season with 16 runs, 10 RBIs and seven stolen bases. On the mound, he’s allowed only one earned run in 18 innings while striking out 35.

That kind of production is why he was courted by the likes of Kentucky to play baseball in the SEC. He chose the Wildcats over programs like Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Duke, Notre Dame and Florida. The coaching staff and people around the baseball team are why Ferrell is headed to Lexington.

“Those powerhouses are all fun. They’re all cool. It’s all for the brand. A lot of kids do it for the brand but I did it for the people and the community,” he said. “(Kentucky is) just different. They’re faith-based. They’re all about the kids first. I feel like they’re really going to develop me and get me to the next level.”

Ferrell was 3-for-4 with three RBIs and three runs in the Satellites 17-6 win over Porter County Conference rival Washington Township Monday.

The Senators won three games against South Central last season, including a 6-3 regional win. The 2020 season was canceled but Washington knocked the Satellites out of the postseason at the regional level in 2019, as well.

“It’s a rivalry game, of sorts. It’s big for our guys to be able to beat a defending state title winner,” Satellites coach Zach Coulter said.

South Central only won one of the previous five meetings between the PCC rivals.

“We were coming for revenge. We wanted these guys for a while,” Ferrell said. “They always owned us so it feels good to come out and stomp on them.”

The Satellites (7-5, 4-0) came into the game on a skid, losing five of seven games after opening the season 4-0 and ranked No. 1 in Class A. All of those losses came to bigger schools.

Coulter likes to tell his players to “hold the rope,” meaning everybody has to pull in the same direction. If one of them takes a hand off the rope, other hands start to slip. The difficulty of the early schedule was also a lesson.

“We played a really difficult first 11 games of the season. We wanted to challenge them. The result is that when you let yourself take a couple of gut punches, you can come back with knockout blows,” Coulter said. “You go through those experiences together as a team, stay together and keep your head held high.”

One of those gut punches came from University, ranked No. 1 by Prep Baseball Report and No. 3 by the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association in Class 2A. South Central is now No. 4 in Class A in both polls.

The Satellites kept pace with the Trailblazers for almost five innings until University scored nine runs in the fifth. Pitcher Grayson Knight, who reportedly tops 92 miles per hour on the radar gun, struck out 14 South Central batters.

Despite the outcome, the Satellites believe the game was a turning point in their season. Ferrell believes it made them better.

“We were together. Everybody was all in. Everybody was in the dugout saying ‘I’m locked in. I’m focused. I want to be here.’ It clicked,” Ferrell said. “Everybody was competing. Even though we were down 9-0, everybody was buying in and doing what they were supposed to do. We keep competing like that, I don’t know if there’s many teams that can beat us.”

