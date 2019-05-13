Prep baseball
Iwinski, Wilkins combine for no-hitter: In a battle between two teams that began the day undefeated in the Greater South Shore Conference, seniors Kyle Iwinski and Cody Wilkins combined to no-hit Hanover Central as Times No. 3 Griffith earned a 12-0, five-inning home win Monday.
Iwinski struck out five and walked four in 4.2 innings. Wilkins struck out a batter for the final out.
Griffith (17-5, 13-0) broke the game open with a 10-run fourth inning. Just three of the runs were earned.
Senior Johnny Maynard led the way for the Panthers, tallying four RBIs and finishing with two hits. Cole Cervantes, a senior, scored three times.
Hanover Central dropped to 14-5 overall, 11-1 in conference.
Boone Grove wins in extras: Kaleb Nelson drove in the winning run with a single in the top of the eighth inning to lead the Boone Grove baseball team to an 11-7 victory over Kouts in the first round of the PCC Tournament at Kouts.
The Mustangs had a chance to win it in the bottom of the seventh, but they left the bases loaded. The Wolves then plated four in the next half inning.
Eddy Schultz hit two doubles and pitched the first six innings for Boone Grove. He allowed seven hits and three earned runs (five total). He struck out seven and walked three.
Boone Grove finished with 17 hits, including six doubles.
Pro baseball
White Sox say Rodón, Jones out for season: Carlos Rodón and Nate Jones will miss the rest of the season with arm injuries, leaving the rebuilding Chicago White Sox without two key pitchers.
Rodón is scheduled for elbow-ligament replacement surgery Wednesday in Los Angeles. The left-hander was selected by Chicago with the No. 3 pick in the 2014 amateur draft, but his career has been hampered by injuries.
Jones had surgery Monday to repair a flexor mass tear in his right forearm. The 33-year-old has struggled with injuries since he had a 2.29 ERA in 71 appearances in 2016.
While Rodón and Jones have been ruled out for the year, top prospect Eloy Jiménez could return to the White Sox before they go out on a seven-game trip next week. General manager Rick Hahn says Jiménez will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old Jimenez sprained his right ankle when he crashed into the wall in left trying to make a play during a 12-11 victory over Detroit on April 26.
Pro football
Bears sign 3 of 5 draft picks, including 4th-rounder Ridley: The Chicago Bears have signed three of their five draft picks, agreeing to four-year deals with fourth-rounder Riley Ridley and seventh-rounders Kerrith Whyte Jr. and Stephen Denmark.
Ridley, a receiver, caught 44 passes for 570 yards and nine touchdowns for Georgia last season. He had 70 receptions for 1,026 yards and 13 TDs in his career.
Whyte ran for 1,358 yards and 11 touchdowns over three seasons at Florida Atlantic. He returned 81 kickoffs for 2,115 yards. Denmark switched last season from receiver to cornerback for Valdosta State, helping the Blazers win the Division II championship with 55 tackles.
The moves announced Monday leave the Bears with two unsigned picks — running back David Montgomery (third round) and cornerback Duke Shelley (sixth round).