Baseball
Class 2A
Whiting Sectional
Game 3
Whiting 25, Lake Station 0
|Whiting;51(12) 07 — 25 31 x
|Lake Station;000 00 — 0 3 x
2B — Tony Madureno 3, Brennan Descamp 3, Nino Barbosa, Danny Canning 3, Josemiguel Haro (W). HR — Barbosa (W). Pitching summary — Whiting — Nick Semancik (5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO). Lake Station — Tony Bermudez (3 IP, 20 H, 18 R, 18 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Baylor Sleziak (2 IP, 11 H, 7 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO). WP — Semancik. LP — Bermudez. Leading hitters — Whiting — Descamp (5-5, 3 2B, 3R, 5 RBIs), Barbosa (4-6, 2B, HR, 3 R, 4 RBIs), Semancik (4-5, 5 RBIs), Canning (5-5, 3 2B, 3 R, 5 RBIs), Jeremy Gonzalez (3-4, 2R), Madureno (3-3, 3 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs). Lake Station — Joey Kroledge (hit), Tyler Chalabis (hit), Tommy Kinder (hit).
Class A
Washington Township Sectional
Westville 19, 21st Century 1 (5 innings)
|21st Century;100 00 -- 1 4 3
|Westville;087 4x -- 19 7 0
2B -- Kreighbaum (W). 3B -- Qualkenbush, Nowatzke (W). Pitching summary -- Westville -- Lake (3 IP, 4 H, 0 BB, 3 SO); Kreighbaum (2 IP, 0 H, 1 BB, 6 SO). Leading hitters -- Guevara (2-4, 4 RBIs, 2 runs); Nowatzke (1-3, 3 RBIs, run); Kreighbaum (1-3, 2 RBIs, 2 runs); Qualkenbush (1-1, 3 RBIs, 2 runs).
Boys Golf
Marquette Catholic 186, Elkhart Christian 189
AT CHRISTIANA CREEK (par 35)
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC — Michael Sakich 41, Robert Pruzin 46, Romeo Bui 48, Charlie O'Halloran 51.
RECORDS — Marquette Catholic 8-2.
Softball
Class 3A Griffith Sectional
Hanover Central 12, Hammond 0 (5 innings)
Leading hitters -- Hanover Central -- Alyssa Albrecht (2-3); Camryn Veteto (2-2); Priscilla Seniw (3-3).
Boys Track & Field
Valparaiso Regional
1. Merrillville, 71; 2. Portage, 53; 3. Lowell, 46; 4. Highland, 39.5; 4. Valparaiso, 39.5; 6. Crown Point, 38; 7. Andrean, 34; 7. Michigan City, 34; 9. Chesterton, 32; 10. Wheeler, 26.
100 — 1. Tyler Thomas (Andrean) 10.83; 2. DeVeyon Blacknell (EC Central) 10.91; 3. Dimitri Nicholson (Chesterton) 10.98.
200 — 1. Thomas (Andrean) 22.01; 2. Phillip Collins (Calumet) 22.22; 3. Myles Sisco (Portage) 22.39.
400 — 1. Brett Otterbacher (Valparaiso) 48.15; 2. Matthew Hanlon (Crown Point) 48.17; 3. Ryan Farmer (Lowell) 49.68.
800 — 1. Dustin Hudak (Lowell) 1:52.88; 2. Gabriel Sanchez (Lowell) 1:53.33; 3. Carson Bakker (Covenant Christian) 1:53.35.
1600 — 1. Jacob Corbett (New Prairie) 4:17.09; 2. Lucas Guerra (Highland) 4:17.79; 3. Sanchez (Lowell) 4:22.30.
3200 — 1. Corbett (New Prairie) 9:30.85; 2. Mitchell Gits (LaPorte) 9:31.18; 3. Guerra (Highland) 9:33.11.
110 HURDLES — 1. Cameron Williams (Andrean) 14.52; 2. Davin Latiker (Merrillville) 14.75; 3. Trey Sebben (Portage) 14.77.
300 HURDLES — 1. Sebben (Portage) 38.91; 2. Tylee Swopes (Portage) 40.31; 3. Tyler Mason (Hanover Central) 40.37.
4x100 — 1. Merrillville 42.34; 2. Portage 42.55; 3. Chesterton 42.91.
4x400 — 1. Lowell 3:20.81; 2. Valparaiso 3:20.84; 3. EC Central 3:21.07.
4x800 — 1. Chesterton 8:01.39; 2. Valparaiso 8:03.24; 3. Merrillville 8:04.59.
HJ — 1. Bryce Cunningham (Wheeler) 6-04.50; 2. Thad Martz (Wheeler) J6-04.50; 3. Elijah Kosiba (Rensselaer Central) J6-04.50.
PV — 1. Riley Johnston (Hobart) 15-0; 2. Jeremiah Williams (Merrillville) 14-0; 3. Evan Blech (Crown Point) 13-04.
LJ — 1. Ben Vanderwall (North Newton) 23-01.75; 2. Quinten McToy (Highland) 22-07; 3. Brandon Ferguson (Boone Grove) 22-01.50.
SP — 1. Ryan Stefanko (Michigan City) 55-05.25; 2. Martes Lewis (Merrillville) 55-04.25; 3. Brandon English (Portage) 55-04.
DIS — 1. Justin Wozniak (Michigan City) 167-07; 2. Christian Rios (Highland) 157-02; 3. Aaron Parrett (Portage) 150-11.