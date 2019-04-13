College golf: Missouri Valley Conference championship, Sunday-Tuesday
Valparaiso will host the MVC women's golf championship at Chesterton's Sand Creek Country Club.
Missouri State is the favorite, according to the league's pre-championship coaches poll, but Bradley and Southern Illinois look like top challengers. Senior Kylie Shoemake — a Lake Central graduate — will close out her college career if the Crusaders don't earn the league's automatic NCAA Regional berth. Shoemake will pass the leadership torch to juniors Kayla Krueger and Crown Point grad Tiffany Curtis.
Softball: No. 1 Lake Central at No. 6 LaPorte, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
The day after taxes are due, a high-quality softball game might be the stress reliever that Region sports fans need. LaPorte could firmly establish itself as a Duneland Athletic Conference contender with a win, but Lake Central is rolling.
Boys Track & Field: Crown Point Triangular Meet, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday
This meet involves DAC powers Crown Point, Lake Central and Merrillville and features some of the Region's best athletes. Merrillville's boys rank sixth in the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll.
Baseball: No. 9 Highland at No. 6 Hanover Central, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
The Trojans and Wildcats have flashed explosive offense this season, so this game could offer plenty of scoring. While this isn't a conference game, both teams should be eager to test themselves against top competition.
Baseball: No. 1 Andrean at Providence Catholic (Illinois), 10 a.m. Saturday
This is a bit of a drive for 59er fans, but it should be worth it to see Andrean match up with Illinois power Providence Catholic. The Celtics three-peated as Illinois state champs from 2014-16 and should give Andrean the type of early-season test coach Dave Pishkur desires.