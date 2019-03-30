Baseball: Hebron vs. Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m. Monday at U.S. Steel Yard
This nonconference game between the Hawks and the Times No. 7 Vikings kicks off the 17th Annual RailCats High School Challenge. In all, a total of 37 teams will play 20 games between Monday and April 27 at the 6,000-seat stadium that is home to the American Association’s Gary SouthShore RailCats. In the second game of the Challenge, Bishop Noll will play Griffith under the lights Monday. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. Griffith was ranked No. 6 in The Times’ preseason poll. Bishop Noll was on the bubble.
Softball: Lake Central at Lowell, 4:30 p.m. Monday
The Times No. 8 Red Devils will try to knock off the No. 1 Indians, who downed Penn 5-1 on March 28. Lowell is seeking a bit of revenge against Lake Central after the Indians narrowly defeated the Red Devils in the sectional quarterfinals last season. Lowell’s roster featured six seniors in that game, but it returns a strong core led by junior second baseman Ryleigh Marsh.
Boys golf: Hobart Brickie Scramble, 4 p.m. Tuesday at River Pointe
The Times No. 10 Brickies will host a number of region teams including Griffith, Lowell, Bishop Noll and Wheeler. Hobart is led by senior Harrison Smith, who helped the Brickies win their first Northwest Crossroads Conference title as a freshman. In his final campaign however, Smith is looking to build a regional appearance from last season.
Baseball: Valparaiso at South Central, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
The Vikings came in at No. 7 in the Times’ preseason poll, while the Satellites were right behind them at No. 8. Whomever wins the matchup will a chance to make an early season statement and most likely move up a few spots in the rankings. South Central is led by Kyle Schmack, who notched 11 homes runs last season.
Softball: Pendleton Heights Softball Horseshoe Classic, 11 a.m. Saturday at the Pendleton Heights Softball Complex
Two top-10 preseason teams will be competing in this one day tournament. Times No. 2 Lake Central will take on Jennings County, while No. 3 Chesterton will face Elwood. The Indians and Trojans could possibly meet in the championship at 7 p.m. if both are able to win their first two games of the eight-team tournament. Lake Central is off to a 2-1 start, and Chesterton is 2-0-1.