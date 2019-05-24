CROWN POINT — The Crown Point baseball team squeezed out a 10-inning victory over Chesterton in its sectional opener, setting up a showdown against another familiar opponent Friday: Times No. 8 Valparaiso.
Times No. 2 Crown Point defeated the Vikings in their two Duneland Athletic Conference games, but Valparaiso seemed unfazed with a chance to reach the sectional championship on the line.
The Vikings looked poised to escape with a narrow victory before Crown Point pulled away for a 5-2 win. The Bulldogs advanced to the sectional final at 11 a.m. Monday.
"We were trying to find ourselves a little bit," Bulldogs coach Steve Strayer said. "We were all out of sorts against Chesterton the other night, swinging at pitches out of the zone. I thought we found our niche in about the third inning, and we hit some hard-hit balls."
Junior Gene Kolarik was on the mound for the Bulldogs. He gave up two runs through 4.2 innings and found himself and his team in a one-run hole. The Vikings a chance to build on their lead in the top of the fifth with two runners on and two outs, but Kolarik forced a groundout to end the inning and then responded with a successful plate appearance of his own.
After junior Jonathan Sabotnik drove in a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, Kolarik followed suit with an RBI double that plated junior Josh Lindeman and Bryce Pause to give Crown Point a 4-2 lead. He also scored the final run of the inning when junior Frank Plesac brought him home on an RBI single.
"I was just going through my head like, 'We've worked way too hard this offseason, and all of the things we've went through this season, to go out like this,'" Kolarik said. "So at the plate I found a pitch to hit and drove it into a gap, and on the mound I just tried to put my team in a good place to contend for a win."
Even in defeat, Valparaiso coach Todd Evans said he was proud of his team's effort. Junior center fielder Jack Cahill was a catalyst for the Vikings on offense and defense and did everything he could to keep their season alive.
Cahill notched an RBI single in the top of the third inning to give Valparaiso (19-7) a 1-0 lead. He also followed it up in the bottom of the third inning by catching all three outs, including an over-the-shoulder grab that brought out a round of applause from Vikings fans.
"We played them well throughout the year," Evans said. "It came down to one inning and probably just one pitch. But hats off to Coach Strayer. Good luck to him. Our team played hard this year, and 19 wins is nothing to shake your head at."
Kolarik pitched a complete game and recorded 14 strikeouts to propel the Bulldogs to the sectional title game. The Illinois State commit said that Crown Point (27-4) still didn't play its best baseball and is hoping it will be on full display Monday.
"Once we get into high school, this is everything we dream of, winning a sectional championship and dog piling on our field," Kolarik said. "We got seven innings of baseball left before we get to do that, and I believe we have our best on the mound (senior and Murray State commit Ryan Fender) for that game."
No. 10 Portage squeaks past Hobart
CROWN POINT — Portage and Hobart struggled to get something going on offense during their match-up in the Class 4A Crown Point baseball sectional semifinals Friday.
Indians junior pitcher Xavier Rivas and Brickies junior pitcher Tyler Schultz dueled the entire night, but Portage managed to squeeze out a 1-0 victory to advance to the sectional championship against Crown Point on Monday. The Times No. 10 Indians and No. 2 Bulldogs split their regular season home-and-home.
"We've been climbing the ladder," Portage coach Bob Dixon said. "As we've come along, we've gotten a little better, and we're just taking small steps right now. I take my hat off to the kids on the team. They're the ones that (are) making it go. All I can do is hope to put them in the right place at the right time."
After drawing a walk, senior right fielder John Medina scored the only run of the game in the top of the first inning. He batted leadoff for the Indians and eventually scored on junior Scott Hansen's groundout to first base.
Portage (15-9) had other opportunities to score throughout the game but wasn't able to capitalize and left six runners on base. However, Medina wasn't too concerned with the offense's stagnant outing. He expects his team to be better against the Bulldogs and said that overcoming a little postseason adversity would be good for the Indians moving forward.
"It was pretty tough knowing we only had one run that whole game, but we have a really good defense," Medina said. "We grinded it out, and here we are going to the championship."
Hobart (14-13) also had its chances to get on the board and perhaps none were better than the team's last half inning. Schultz induced a groundout and recorded two strikeouts in the top of the seventh and then he led off with a single in the bottom of the frame to put the tying run on base.
But ultimately Schultz' effort was in vain. The Indians finished off Hobart with a double play and a strikeout. During his complete game shutout, Rivas notched 12 strikeouts and only allowed one walk.
"It feels great," said Rivas, who pumped his fist after recording the last out. "This was my first sectionals. I was nervous and had butterflies before the game. But once I got on the mound in the first inning, it all went away and felt natural."