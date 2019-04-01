Big picture: There’s nothing like opening day.
Times No. 7 Valparaiso made it an especially memorable one Monday with a 17-0, five-inning win over Hebron at the U.S. Steel Yard to open the RailCats’ High School Challenge.
“Got off on a good foot. (Pitcher) Grant Comstock’s a good sophomore for us and just threw strikes,” Vikings coach Todd Evans said. “We were lucky enough to get up a crooked number early on and kind of settle in and let things go from there.”
Junior catcher Terry Busse was on base five times for Valparaiso.
“It makes me a lot more confident (to be behind the plate),” said Busse, referring to how he stays involved in the game when playing catcher. “I’m just trying to have an impact and help my team win.”
The 17th annual Challenge consists of 20 games, featuring 37 teams, and runs through April 27. Games are played at the Gary SouthShore RailCats' ballpark.
Turning point: Valparaiso scored nine runs in the second inning to take a 13-0 lead that effectively ended the game. The Vikings brought 15 batters to the plate in the inning.
“Sometimes you get a lot of runs and don’t necessarily hit the ball a lot, but today we hit the ball pretty hard, hit some balls over some guys' heads,” Evans said. “It’s good to see early in the year.”
Valparaiso player of the game: Busse -- He had a pair of triples, a pair of walks and caught five innings of shutout baseball.
“I got up there looking to do some damage,” Busse said. “When I get down in the count, I like to scale it back and just put the ball in play. But early in the count, I’m looking fastball and trying to hammer it.”
Hebron player of the game: Junior outfielder Cade Woodward -- He had two singles and was the only Hawks player to reach base twice.
Quote: “It’s just a nice experience (to play at U.S. Steel Yard),” Evans said. “It’s a great surface to play on. If we had to play at home today, it would not have been such a great surface. These guys do really well and take care of all their stuff.”
Beyond the box score: The win makes two straight for Valparaiso over Hebron in the opening game of the Challenge. The Vikings topped the Hawks 8-3 last year.
Up next: Michigan City at Valparaiso (1-0), 4:30 p.m. Tuesday; Hebron (0-1) at North Newton, 5 p.m. Tuesday.