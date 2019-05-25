WASHINGTON TWP. — Washington Township baseball coach Randy Roberts wasn't sure what he had after losing six seniors from last season's 20-8-1 squad.
All six seniors, including two-way star Jake Nelson, were three- or four-year starters. Those players were part of a core that saw Washington win four straight regional titles from 2014-17.
Sure, the Senators had talent with sophomores James Hernandez, Steven Hernandez, Logan Curran and more. Could they step in immediately?
So far, so good. Washington stands at 19-6 and gets a chance to reclaim the sectional title on Monday against Kouts. The Times No. 7 Senators coasted by Hammond Academy on Saturday in the Class A Washington Township Sectional semifinals, winning 11-0 in five innings.
“I feel like we're in a better place than we were last year, if for no other reason than we used last year as motivation for this year,” Roberts said. “Even though we did lose a lot, we had pretty high expectations of the kids who hadn't played a lot.”
Roberts said it has been difficult to judge the team's progress due to the slew of games and practices that rainy weather wiped away. The Senators helped make up for that with intense offseason work, however. Steven Hernandez said players who weren't on the basketball team practiced for three hours after school during the winter, fielding thousands of ground balls.
The Hernandez twins have played a big role in Washington's improvement, and that showed in the win. James Hernandez pitched four shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out 11, and added a triple and a two-run homer. Steven Hernandez walked and scored in the Senators' seven-run fourth inning, when the hosts broke the game open.
Between James Hernandez and senior reliever Bryce Malamatos, the Senators struck out 13 of 17 Hawks batters. At one point, 11 straight outs came on strikes. Roberts said he didn't notice the streak because he was focused on managing other aspects of the game but that James Hernandez's “shifty” delivery makes it difficult on opposing hitters.
“For me, it's not that hard (to hit James), because I see it all the time. So I kind of just take it yard,” Steven Hernandez joked. “His offspeed does come from the side, so it's tough to pick up for other people who don't see it all the time.”
Washington won at Kouts 12-0 on April 29, but Roberts said the sectional final will require a higher level of play. Roberts said this year's group has improved its production at the plate from a year ago, and the Hernandez twins said the Senators need to hit if they want to advance to Regionals.
“We're expecting a tough team and tough game,” Roberts said. “We know we're gonna have to play the best game of our season to get it done.”
Class A baseball sectional semifinal: Washington Township vs. HAST
