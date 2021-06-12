Washington Township books second straight state championship appearance bunting its way past Cowan

Roberts is aware enough to know that his father isn’t the only one griping.

“I’ll tell the guys all the time, ‘Even if you bunt with two strikes, if you fail I’m the one who looks like an idiot.’ Every dad in the stands is saying: What in the world is he doing bunting with two strikes on him?’ ”

The players showed Saturday they choose to listen to one voice, the same voice, the coach’s voice. And bunting wasn’t the only little skill that doesn’t involve swinging at and throwing pitches that played a huge part in the victory.

Hernandez, a senior left-hander, made his job easier than it might have been with his lethal pickoff move. He erased three baserunners, two from first, one from second with pickoff throws.

Cowan (15-14) had runners on first and second and nobody out in the bottom of the second. Hernandez picked off the runner on first. Then, before throwing a pitch to home plate, he responded to a verbal cue from the shortstop and wheeled around to pick the runner off second base. Grounder to third, inning over.

The only Cowan baserunner in the fourth was erased on a pickoff throw to first for the second out.

Hernandez estimates that he has a dozen pickoffs this season.