Washington Township books second straight state championship appearance bunting its way past Cowan

LAPORTE — Washington Township earned itself another trip to the Class A title game by showing that if you can’t hit the baseball too long for fielders to catch it, hitting it too short can be just as effective.
The Senators used three consecutive bunts in the top of the seventh to break a scoreless tie and defeat Cowan 3-0 Saturday at Schreiber Field.
This makes it two trips in a row (with a COVID-19 year in between) to the state title game for the Senators.
“I told the paper last time, ‘Mark my words: We’ll be back,’ ” Steven Hernandez said after pitching a six-hit shutout and driving in a run. “I was pretty confident.”
Justified confidence.
The Senators (26-7) will look to avenge their title-game loss of 2019. They will meet Shakamak (16-7) with game details to be announced. The state championships are slated for June 21 and June 22 at Victory Field, the home of the Indianapolis Indians.
In baseball, sometimes it pays not to listen to your father. Senators coach Randy Roberts can attest to that.
“My dad’s always yelling at me about bunting so much. I say, ‘Well, if we’d hit better we wouldn’t have to,’” Roberts said, standing in the hot sun after his players illustrated just how potency small ball can be and just how important the little things are.
Roberts is aware enough to know that his father isn’t the only one griping.
“I’ll tell the guys all the time, ‘Even if you bunt with two strikes, if you fail I’m the one who looks like an idiot.’ Every dad in the stands is saying: What in the world is he doing bunting with two strikes on him?’ ”
The players showed Saturday they choose to listen to one voice, the same voice, the coach’s voice. And bunting wasn’t the only little skill that doesn’t involve swinging at and throwing pitches that played a huge part in the victory.
Hernandez, a senior left-hander, made his job easier than it might have been with his lethal pickoff move. He erased three baserunners, two from first, one from second with pickoff throws.
Cowan (15-14) had runners on first and second and nobody out in the bottom of the second. Hernandez picked off the runner on first. Then, before throwing a pitch to home plate, he responded to a verbal cue from the shortstop and wheeled around to pick the runner off second base. Grounder to third, inning over.
The only Cowan baserunner in the fourth was erased on a pickoff throw to first for the second out.
Hernandez estimates that he has a dozen pickoffs this season.
“That’s 12 hits that are outs,” Hernandez said. “Every day for about 30 minutes before practice we work on pickoff throws. Then we go right into practicing bunting.”
And bunting was how the Senators made Hernandez’s throws to home plate and first and second base not go to waste.
No. 8 hitter Tommy Landry reached base on a single to right with one out in the top of the seventh inning of a scoreless tie and stole second.
Layne Matson bunted Landry to third and beat out Landen Hiatt’s throw to first. James Hernandez, Steven’s twin, made the pitcher field another bunt. The throw home, which probably would have drawn a safe call, got past the catcher and the runners advanced. Bretin Boettcher laid down a sacrifice bunt to plate the second run and Steven Hernandez drove home the final run with a single to right.
Washington had trouble supporting its pitcher until the seventh. In the first, Bretin Boettcher reached on a one-out single and stole second. Hiatt, Cowan's southpaw, struck out the next two batters to strand Boettcher. The Senators had runners on first and second in the second but couldn’t bring them home.
The conventional methods of driving in runs didn’t work, so Washington Township resorted to doing what it does best.
“We bunt every day, pickoffs every day, work on the little stuff, man, we don’t hit home runs,” Steven Hernadez said.
Gallery: Class A LaPorte Semistate — Washington Township vs. Cowan
Washington Township plays Cowan for the Class A LaPorte Semistate championship.
Photos by John Luke, The Times
