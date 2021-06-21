Washington Township catcher the ‘backbone’ of the Senators

Roberts and Hernandez both spoke to Fifield’s work ethic, saying he didn’t miss a single workout, whether it was winter weights or a practice in six years through the middle and high school programs. Fifield’s numbers speak to that: 285 pounds on the bench press, 390 on squats and 385 on deadlifts. He even takes matters into his own hands, building on the workout plans he receives and using videos online to develop his plan.

“I base my workouts on major body parts and really working those, especially some of the baseball movements with my arms and my legs,” he said. “Especially as a catcher, I like to have strong legs to make it through the games.”

When he isn’t working on his game or lifting weights, Fifield is working. Throughout high school he worked at Gates Landscaping. In the winters, he’d wake up at 3:30 a.m. to plow snow. He'll start work as an electrician next week.

The bond between a pitcher and a catcher is indescribable. There are lasting memories, and one sticks out for Hernandez, similar to that of the hug he received after clinching the school’s first state championship.