Washington Township catcher the ‘backbone’ of the Senators

INDIANAPOLIS — Ben Fifield often goes unnoticed. His back is to the crowd, and he’s typically only recognizable when he throws his mask off and chases a ball from his catcher position behind home plate.
“Ben is really somebody that’s underrated,” Senators coach Randy Roberts said. “He throws people out, he keeps balls in front of him and you just take that for granted unless he’s not throwing guys out and unless he’s not blocking balls to keep the ball in front of him.”
He commanded a staff that finished with a 1.96 ERA after Monday’s shutout in a 6-0 win over Shakamak to win the Class A state championship. It was the second straight finals appearance for the Senators, who lost in 2019 to University.
For Fifield, he sat and watched Michael Funk for most of that season. He was finally going to get his crack at being varsity catcher until COVID-19 wiped out his junior season. He had one left.
“It’s been so exciting. I’ve been really looking forward to it for the past two years,” Fifield said. “Ever since we were at Victory Field two years ago, I knew I wanted to go back. As a team after that loss, we all were trying our best to get back next year. With COVID and all, we were really upset. It gave me more motivation personally to work harder this year and get to this goal.”
He went 1 for 3 with a walk and a single. Most importantly, he managed Steven Hernandez through a Shakamak lineup that scored 62 runs in six postseason games.
“Ben is definitely the hardest-working catcher I’ve thrown to,” Hernandez said. “Basically he’s working with maybe five (junior varsity) games freshman year, five JV games sophomore year and then to be as good as he’s been, have as strong of an arm and basically be a wall back there, basically with no experience even though he’s a senior is pretty incredible.”
Fifield watched Funk hit .330 with 29 runs, 19 RBIs and nine doubles in his senior season two years ago. He said he learned a lot from Funk, even by watching him. But Hernandez pointed to one thing to know he was up to the task.
“One of the games early on, he backpicked two guys at first. We didn’t really call it much my sophomore year,” Hernandez said. “Ever since that game we knew he’s got a cannon. Ever since then he’s backpicking one a game, two sometimes in a game, guys at second. Ever since I saw those first couple backpicks, I knew he was gonna be good.”
Said Fifield: “I always take every chance I get to get some action behind the plate, whenever I see a guy not paying attention or doing something to give me that little motivation to throw down there, I’ll give it my go and I always take every chance I can get.“
Roberts and Hernandez both spoke to Fifield’s work ethic, saying he didn’t miss a single workout, whether it was winter weights or a practice in six years through the middle and high school programs. Fifield’s numbers speak to that: 285 pounds on the bench press, 390 on squats and 385 on deadlifts. He even takes matters into his own hands, building on the workout plans he receives and using videos online to develop his plan.
“I base my workouts on major body parts and really working those, especially some of the baseball movements with my arms and my legs,” he said. “Especially as a catcher, I like to have strong legs to make it through the games.”
When he isn’t working on his game or lifting weights, Fifield is working. Throughout high school he worked at Gates Landscaping. In the winters, he’d wake up at 3:30 a.m. to plow snow. He'll start work as an electrician next week.
The bond between a pitcher and a catcher is indescribable. There are lasting memories, and one sticks out for Hernandez, similar to that of the hug he received after clinching the school’s first state championship.
“Last week right after the game, after I threw the seventh inning, throwing that shutout and meeting up with the catcher is always a pretty good memory,” Hernandez said last week. “That little hug after the semistate win, he was tearing up, he worked so hard and he was crying a little bit. Right when I saw that, I knew it was a pretty emotional moment between us. … You could tell he finally got his chance and we finally made it.”
For little brother Sam Fifield, being along for the ride gives him a lasting memory as well.
“It’s great being able to support someone that I’m just gonna follow in their footsteps, and it’s great just to be able to be with him,” said Sam, who happily gave Ben a “big bear hug” after the win.
Fifield is held in high regard by Roberts, the Senators’ coach for 25 years.
“He’s the backbone of the team,” he said. “…I think for the (Class) A, smaller schools, he’s as good as any catcher we’ve seen all year long.”