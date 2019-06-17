INDIANAPOLIS — It wasn't to be.
Washington Township's first state appearance in any team sport ended in disappointment Monday at Victory Field. University took an early lead and held on to claim a 4-1 win in the Class A state title game.
Indiana commit Reese Sharp earned the complete-game victory with 17 strikeouts, limiting the Senators to four hits. Sharp set the record for strikeouts in a title game of any class.*
“If you don't hit and you don't score runs, then you have to play perfect, and major leaguers don't play perfect,” Senators coach Randy Roberts said. “We knew (Sharp) was good. We didn't know how good he was gonna be.”
Washington Township left the bases loaded in the first inning and stranded two in the fourth, as it couldn't overcome University's three-run opening frame.
Dawson Estep singled through the right side on the game's first pitch, and Sharp followed with an RBI triple to the wall in left. Sharp scored on an infield single to short by Tyler Galyean, and Alex Washlock, who hit third and reached on a walk, later sprinted home to make it 3-0 on a throwing error by Washington Township.
Senators starter William Roberts settled in to toss 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs. Randy Roberts said he thought the early struggles were due to big-game “jitters.”
“I feel in the first inning, I just breezed through it too fast,” William Roberts said. “I didn't really think about location and what pitch I needed to throw, how hard I needed to throw it specifically. As I progressed, I found my stuff for the most part.”
Light rain fell for much of the game, with the Salesforce Tower's antennae wrapped in clouds beyond center field. Fans clustered beneath the upper deck's outcrop, and lightning forced a 31-minute delay in the second inning.
The restart in play yielded improved pitching, but University (22-10-1) nearly struck in the fourth.
Washington Township third baseman Jared Armstrong threw out Matt Moore at the plate for the inning's second out, then left fielder Chaz Brown one-upped him when Estep singled to shallow left. Senators catcher Michael Funk leapt for the throw from Brown and dove to tag Kolton Stevens and end the threat.
Sharp, a 28th-round draft pick by the San Francisco Giants, looked wild early. He sprayed pitches high and wide, but the Senators couldn't break through until the fifth. Steven Hernandez sent a double down the right-field line, then 6-foot-4 first baseman Matt Rogers rumbled into second on his own double to right-center as Hernandez scored.
“He really got us going, but one more run that inning and I think we could've had the game,” Steven Hernandez said.
University added an insurance run in the sixth when Moore singled and Roberts walked Stevens. Steven Hernandez relieved Roberts, struck out Ben Ewer and induced a ground ball from Estep. Washington Township (23-7) narrowly missed the force at second, and Moore scored.
Armstrong, having moved to left on the pitching change, caught the third University runner at the plate to end the top of the seventh. The Senators couldn't move runners into scoring position in the sixth or seventh.
“A hit or two early, in those situations, and it would've helped,” Randy Roberts said. “But we didn't get it.”
* Editor's note: This story has been corrected from an earlier version.