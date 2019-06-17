INDIANAPOLIS — A few days before Washington Township's first state finals appearance in any sport, the Senators' baseball team kicked back and relaxed with one of their favorite traditions.
The team went over to coach Randy Roberts' house for a home-cooked meal. Roberts grilled burgers and plantains, as the Senators bonded ahead of the biggest game in school history.
One night before regionals, Roberts cooked some of his famous Puerto Rican chicken and rice — he coached on the island in 1986 and 1987. Those moments helped mold the most accomplished Washington team ever.
“Just his stories, all the team nights that we've had together, just messing around when we can, after practice or something like that with the guys,” senior Jared Armstrong said. “I'll remember that, for sure.”
The Senators are no strangers to success, having won nine sectionals and four regionals under Roberts. Seniors Michael Funk and William Roberts said prior to state that an appearance at Victory Field was long overdue. A 4-1 loss to University in Monday's Class A state final didn't detract from what sophomore Steven Hernandez called a "special" season.
A vibrant team culture that promotes discipline yet also allowed for fun helped pave the way. After an 11-0 win over Hammond Academy at sectionals, the Senators got right back to work with more drills. Hernandez said Washington's intense midseason practices are atypical enough that they sound like winter workouts to some.
Hernandez said Randy Roberts was the biggest reason he came to Washington from Morgan Township in seventh grade. According to Armstrong, Randy Roberts made him into the player he is now ever since the two started working together when Armstrong was in fifth grade.
“There's always been a standard for the past 23 years,” William Roberts said. “Everybody knows what to expect on the first day of practice, or even the first day of fall ball when there's kids out here working in the cage, throwing, pitching and stuff. It's nothing new.
“I think everybody just believes it was about time and that we deserved it in a way.”
The Senators wanted more, but they held their heads high as they lined up on the third-base line to accept their runner-up medals and trophy. They'll take the hardware back to Washington hoping their semistate breakthrough leads to more.
“We work hard,” Hernandez said. “It's just nice to finally be able to show the fans and the community (that) and finally get here. ... I'm hoping to (be) back next year and my senior year. Mark my words.”
