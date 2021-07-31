Washington Township's Randy Roberts, The Times 2021 Baseball Coach of the Year, finds ways to connect

“Ever since I came in seventh grade, I knew what I was getting myself into with coach Roberts. … Roberts knew we had something in us and he always trusted us no matter if I had a bad attitude or I was playing bad, he always kept me and James up,” Steven Hernandez, a Grace College recuirt said. “We knew one day we’d win a state championship. He’s meant a lot to me. He’s made me a better player, a better hitter, better pitcher. Without him I wouldn’t be where I’m at.”

“Best coach in the area. Everyone knows now. … We were always OK growing up but you should’ve seen our team years ago. Every team I had been on at Washington, just the kids you bring and you look and you’re like, ‘They’re not going to win,’ and then we go to state back-to-back,” Hernandez said. “It just proves he brings so much out of the kids he’s got. He never complains, never tries to bring in better talent. He tells us, ‘If you want to play you can play and if not, I’ll get by without ya.’ Best coach in the area and definitely gets the most out of kids than anyone.”