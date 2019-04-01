VALPARAISO — Jared Armstrong and his Washington Twp. baseball teammates were so excited to finally take the field for the first time last week that they literally stayed until there was no sunlight remaining.
The Senators opened their 2019 season with a 15-8 victory over Hobart on March 26 that was called because of darkness. It was an odd ending to a day that started with the players practicing on the field for the first time all season. Until the day of the game, the Senators had been kept inside because of the weather and field conditions.
“It feels really good to finally be able to get out on our own field,” Armstrong said after reaching base three times against the Brickies. “A few hours before the game we were able to get on the field for the first time.”
While brutal weather conditions are nothing new for Northwest Indiana, longtime Washington Twp. coach Randy Roberts couldn’t recall a season in which his team couldn't get on the field before the first game of the year.
“It’s the first year ever in my coaching that we’ve ever had this,” Roberts said on March 26. “Luckily for us it was spring break and we were able to get the guys out here earlier today for a little bit.”
The Senators committed three errors in the season-opener against Hobart, but the plays were understandable given the hard ground and lack of familiarity with field conditions.
“We were able to get in a little bit of infield work, just taking grounders and we were able to take some fly balls in the outfield,” said Armstrong, who played left field. “It was the first time we were able to do either of those things on our field.”
Washington Twp. had been relegated to practicing in the gym.
The Senators scored two runs in the first inning and then gave up seven unanswered. Roberts wasn’t as frustrated with the execution as he was with the mental focus in the game.
“You never know how things (like not getting on the field) are going to affect them,” Roberts said. “Our intensity level was a bit down when we were down in the game and that can’t happen. We’ve got to be able to keep the same energy and focus whether we’re up by five runs or down by five runs.”
Roberts shared the same message with his team moments after the umpires called the game because of darkness. The game outlasted daylight in part because the Senators scored 10 runs in the fourth inning as nine straight batters came around to score at one point. It was all part of a memorable first afternoon at the ballpark, one that Armstrong hopes will be a strong starting point as the Senators look to win their fifth sectional in six years.
“It’s always nice to start off the year 1-0,” Armstrong said. “It was a fun game and a good way to start off the year. Now we need to stay tough and stay focused.”