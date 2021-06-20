'We wouldn't be here without him': Hanover Central catcher picked his position when Wildcats were in need

CEDAR LAKE — The calendar flipped to 2021 and that was the day the final piece fell into place for Hanover Central to become a championship-caliber baseball team.
“It was New Year’s, I was hanging out with all the boys on the team and I was like: ‘I know we need a catcher because (Adam Graham injured his shoulder). It’s my senior year. I want to step up. I want to do what I can to help this team,’” Wildcats senior catcher Stanley Galbreath recounted.
So he called coach Ryan Bridges.
“He said: ‘I can catch. I can catch, coach,’” Bridges said. “I wasn’t sure if he was kidding or what. I told him, ‘OK, bring your stuff in.’”
Galbreath dusted off the catching gear he hadn’t used since 14-under baseball and, in his words, “squeezed into it,” for the first day of winter workouts.
“He brings his stuff and the rest is kind of history,” Bridges said. “We wouldn’t be here without him behind home plate, doing what he does. There’s no shot we’d be here.”
By here, of course, Bridges means in the Class 3A state title game Tuesday at 4 p.m. Region time, when the Wildcats (29-3-1) oppose Southridge (25-7) at Victory Field.
In much the same way Colin Majda took over at shortstop for Class A title contender Washington Township, moving from third, Galbreath filled a major defensive gap better than anyone had any reason to expect. But it didn’t happen overnight.
“I was definitely rusty,” Galbreath said. “It wasn’t at all what I expected. I’ve never been a fan of blocking the ball, and that’s all we did in winter workouts.”
The unpleasant winter work paid big dividends in the spring. After a $200 investment in new gear, Galbreath retired the too-small equipment and set about steadily improving.
“I did surprise myself,” Galbreath said. “It’s cliche to say it’s like riding a bike, but it all came back over time. It just all felt right after a couple of weeks. Coach gave me a shot and rolled with it. It clicked and all worked out.”
Galbreath said he has enjoyed catching more than playing the outfield, even if his body aches more.
“The physical toll has actually caught up to me a bit here lately,” he said. “Fatigue over the season has been the hardest part. So I’ve actually had to take better care of my body. I’ve been downing the water, more sleep of course, and me and the boys actually went up to do cryotherapy in St. John. That’s helped a bit. It’s loosened the muscles. It’s just made me feel more revitalized.”
Galbreath credited catchers’ coach Sal Aguilar with having a “huge, huge role in how well I’ve done behind the plate this year. I owe it all to him.”
Staff ace and leading hitter Bret Matthys praised the work Galbreath has done by keeping the ball in front of him, which isn’t always easy, given the big break on some of Matthys’ pitches.
“I’ll give Stanley the hardest-working guy on the team because he deserves it,” Matthys said.
Bridges didn’t dispute that.
“He’s a senior leader. He’s a great kid, good head on his shoulders, knows the game,” Bridges said. “And it was a blessing in disguise because Gannon Howes is in left field now. It was going to be a battle in left field to start the year. That’s what I initially thought. Then Stanley goes behind the plate, Adam goes to third, less throwing for him. Stanley’s done a phenomenal job back there. We trust him.”
Galbreath said he enjoys his new position because he is involved in every play, but that’s not what he ranked as his favorite aspect of the job.
“The last out of the big games is the best feeling in the world,” Galbreath said. “So many are strikeouts. I catch it and put it in my pocket.”
And he passes it on to the athletic department for a place in a trophy case. His goal is to catch one more last out, the biggest one of his life and the life of all of his teammates.