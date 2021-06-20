'We wouldn't be here without him': Hanover Central catcher picked his position when Wildcats were in need

“I was definitely rusty,” Galbreath said. “It wasn’t at all what I expected. I’ve never been a fan of blocking the ball, and that’s all we did in winter workouts.”

The unpleasant winter work paid big dividends in the spring. After a $200 investment in new gear, Galbreath retired the too-small equipment and set about steadily improving.

“I did surprise myself,” Galbreath said. “It’s cliche to say it’s like riding a bike, but it all came back over time. It just all felt right after a couple of weeks. Coach gave me a shot and rolled with it. It clicked and all worked out.”

Galbreath said he has enjoyed catching more than playing the outfield, even if his body aches more.

“The physical toll has actually caught up to me a bit here lately,” he said. “Fatigue over the season has been the hardest part. So I’ve actually had to take better care of my body. I’ve been downing the water, more sleep of course, and me and the boys actually went up to do cryotherapy in St. John. That’s helped a bit. It’s loosened the muscles. It’s just made me feel more revitalized.”

Galbreath credited catchers’ coach Sal Aguilar with having a “huge, huge role in how well I’ve done behind the plate this year. I owe it all to him.”