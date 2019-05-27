Big picture: Whiting junior pitcher Aidan Plemons was facing a daunting lineup in the Class 2A Whiting Sectional title game Monday.
River Forest had five guys who began the day batting .400 or better.
Plemons was not fazed. The ace for the Oilers threw a complete game shutout to lead his team to a 6-0 win over its Greater South Shore Conference foe.
Plemons allowed four hits and struck out 13, including two in every inning except the fifth inning.
"We told him that if anyone is gonna beat him, they're gonna have to hit his fastball," Whiting coach Adam Musielak said. "We said to just pound your fastball until someone hits it."
River Forest couldn't get much going offensively and Whiting made a couple crucial plays to kill Ingot rallies.
The play of the game went to Whiting freshman third baseman Robert Garcia, who made a diving stop to his left on a hard liner from Milan Wendrickx to start the fourth.
"Earlier in the year, players would get down on themselves, but now everyone is keeping their emotions stable and making great plays behind me," Plemons said.
The Oilers, who have won seven of their last nine, scored runs in the second, fourth and fifth, with the majority of them coming off Ingot errors.
The Ingots committed seven errors, including back-to-back errors in the fourth after a dropped fly ball in the outfield off the bat of Brennan DesCamp and an errant throw from second base of an Ethan Harbin liner.
Plemons reached base in all four of his plate appearances, which included an error in the second and a two-run double in the fifth, an inning in which the Oilers scored three runs.
The Oilers will now face North Newton, which beat defending Class 2A state champion Boone Grove 5-0 Monday.
Turning point: In the bottom the fifth with one out, River Forest junior third baseman Paul Schultz singled, but was then picked off first by Whiting senior catcher Danny Canning after Plemons struck out Ingots junior Jake Shrewsbury for the inning-ending double play.
"With the staff I don't have to do much work," Canning said. "Moose (Musielak) called the high and outside pitch and I wound up throwing him out after Brennan made a good tag."
Whiting player of the game: Plemons - He needed just 82 pitches to register the complete-game win, which will be key for Saturday's regional tilt, if the Oilers choose to start him. Plemons didn't walk any batters.
River Forest player of the game: Wendrickx - The senior pitcher allowed just two earned runs and struck out eight. He walked one.
Quote: "When the season started, we knew he (Plemons) was gonna be our guy," Musielak said. "He threw against the 4A schools on our schedule and against some of the tougher competition."
Beyond the box score: This was Whiting's first sectional title since 2010 and fourth overall.
Up next: Class 2A Whiting Regional semifinal: North Newton (17-9) vs. Whiting (13-11), 1 p.m. Saturday