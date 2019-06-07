WHITING — Aidan Plemons never envisioned playing in a semistate championship.
Coming into his junior season, his main goal was for Whiting to get past Greater South Shore Conference rival Bishop Noll. The Warriors knocked the Oilers out in sectional play three years in row, and this season they looked poised to do it again.
Bishop Noll handed Whiting a five-run loss in the Oilers’ last regular-season game. However, during a rematch in the sectional opener six days later, Plemons threw a complete game with seven strikeouts against the Warriors to help his team bounce back with a 5-1 victory.
Since that first postseason victory, Whiting (15-11) has outscored its opponents by 44 runs over four games to win its first sectional championship since 2010 and first regional title since 2008. The Oilers will face Alexandria-Monroe (27-6) in the Class 2A Kokomo Semistate on Saturday with a chance to advance to state for the first time in school history.
“Nobody expects a small town like ours to go this far with how small our school is," said Plemons, who will start on the mound. "But the community is great. Everyone comes out to watch our games and support us, and the crowd is going wild. It’s a great time to be on that field.”
Whiting’s No. 1 pitcher said he is humbled by the unwavering support the team has received. He also admitted that it’s a bit nerve-racking to be called on in one of the biggest games in program history against a top-tier opponent. The Tigers are averaging 9.8 runs per game and have only allowed 90 runs.
Juniors Rylan Metz, Nick Williams and Brennan Morehead lead the way for Alexandria-Monroe at the plate. All three are hitting at least .424. Metz and Williams have also both launched five home runs, including two grand slams from Williams, but Oilers coach Adam Musielak doesn’t think Plemons or the rest of the team has anything to be afraid of.
Earlier this year, Whiting went on six-game losing streak and looked as if it was headed for another underwhelming campaign. Musielak said his main message to his team all season and especially during that rough patch was centered on potential. He told the Oilers they had the ability to be great and to get there they had to sacrifice for each other and hold themselves accountable.
“We personally challenged everyone on the team to try to do every little thing right,” said Musielak, who has been Whiting’s head coach for four years. “Whether it be stretching the proper way or showing up at certain places on time, baseball and non-baseball related, we really challenged them because we knew that something special could slip away.”
Plemons said that after he and his teammates addressed their individual issues, it helped the team come together. Plemons added that he finds comfort in knowing the Oilers overcame their regular-season struggles and are playing their best baseball at the right time.
Of the four teams left in Class 2A, Whiting is the only squad with double-digit losses. However, Plemons isn’t concerned with records, statistics or which team is favored. This is a moment he’s been dreaming of ever since he watched the Oilers win a football semistate championship in 2015.
“When I was in eighth grade, we watched our football team go down to state,” said Plemons, who has registered a team-high 60 strikeouts this year. “I went and saw that game and how big it was. It would be insane and crazy to make it there in baseball.”