CEDAR LAKE — It was the first swing in the first at bat of the season.

Hanover Central senior Zach Zychowski felt a pain in his left wrist. He knew it wasn’t good but gritted out the rest of the game with what he called “baby swings.”

“I knew it was done. Even just gripping the bat, I felt it,” he said. “I took a swing and my bottom hand came off, which you never see except for (former Houston Astros catcher) Evan Gattis.”

The first X-rays were taken from the wrong angle and didn’t show a break. The next ones showed the bone was split in half. He needed surgery.

Zychowski hasn’t stepped into the batter’s box since, relegated to pitching duty alone.

“Before my injury, I had some lofty goals. I wanted to be all-state because I feel like I just missed that last year. For the team, I really wanted to go to state but I feel like we still can,” he said. “I’ll be back in time for that.”

There is a mental adjustment to being a pitcher only. In his mind, Zychowski has always been a hitter first. The last month or so, he’s been forced to think of himself differently. That’s allowed him to focus his energy on one thing.

The effect is easy to see. As of April 27, he’s 2-0 with 18 strikeouts and a save. His ERA is a paltry 0.72. Even on the days he’s not on the mound, he’s learned to effectively use his time.

“I’m big-time chirping and always trying to get signs, just trying to develop things that I can take to college, as well,” Zychowski said. “I mainly focus on chirps and bringing energy because that’s one thing I think our group lacks is energy.”

The hope is that he’ll be mostly cleared May 2 and be full-go toward the end of the month. The Wildcats are scoring plenty of runs without him, but his bat could certainly be a boost. A year ago, Zychowski led Hanover Central with a .485 average and 36 RBIs. He hit two home runs and struck out only six times in 91 plate appearances.

Without him, opponents can pitch to situations a little differently than they could if another run producer were added to the heart of the order.

“It’s great seeing these guys get their time to shine, too. This is a young group. They need experience,” Zychowski said. “It sucks that I’m not there but I want to see the good competition (later in the season), anyway. I think it’s a blessing that I missed these games rather than the playoffs.”

Nobody in Cedar Lake doubts Zychowski will put in the effort to get healthy. Coach Sal Aguilar describes him as a “worker” who lives for baseball.

“He’s always trying to find ways to get better with the game, even to the point where I have to tell him it’s OK to take a day off,” Aguilar said. “He loves the game. He’s always been all-in since he was sophomore, my first year here.”

Zychowski is one of three senior captains. The other two — Tony Bartolomeo Jr. and Gannon Howes — were both part of the Wildcats football team that won 11 games in each of the last two seasons.

Hanover Central baseball is talented, by all accounts, but also young. So that kind of leadership is necessary if it’s going to do what it hopes to do in late May and June.

“If our maturity level can be the same as our talent, then we’ve got a chance to do something. If it doesn’t and we show our youth, I’m going to get more gray hairs,” Aguilar said. “To have those three (captains) here is vital to the growth of the young kids we have.”

The Wildcats (12-1-1, 6-0-1 Greater South Shore Conference) are ranked No. 5 in Class 3A by Prep Baseball Report. They’re No. 7 in the Indiana High School Baseball Coaches Association poll.

Hanover Central will play Illiana Christian in two games next week that will likely decide the GSSC. The Vikings are the defending 2A state champs. A lot of the players in both dugouts know each other from club baseball so those games are usually exciting.

“I think for us that’s a litmus test for where we are and what we want to be,” Aguilar said. “That’s one of the bars we can use to see where we are after that two-game series.”

No matter what happens with the rest of the season, the future for Zychowski probably lies at the junior college level — especially with him missing so many senior-season at bats. He’s confident he can advance from there to a more prestigious program.

Until then, he and his team have a few more things to accomplish.

“I’m still a hitter that happens to be pitching but I’m going to take what I can do and run with it for now,” Zychowski said. “The big goal is definitely state. I still have a bad taste in my mouth from my sophomore year, losing in the state game.”

Boone Grove continues to cruise

Boone Grove (12-1, 4-0 Porter County Conference) carried an 11-game winning streak into a game at Hobart Thursday. The Wolves last lost on April 3 to New Prairie.

Area teams hang in the rankings

Several Region teams remain in the rankings this week.

In Class 4A, Lake Central is No. 5 in both the PBR and IHSBCA rankings. LaPorte is No. 23 on PBR.

In 3A, Andrean is ranked No. 1 by the coaches and No. 2 in PBR.

Illiana Christian is No. 3 on PBR and No. 5 in the coaches poll in 2A. South Central is No. 9 in both.

Morgan Township is receiving votes in the Class 1A coaches poll.

Highland hits double-digit wins

Highland’s record sits at 10-2 (4-2 Northwest Crossroads Conference) after splitting two games with Hobart this week. The Trojans are among the area leaders with only 41 runs allowed in 12 games.

As a team, Highland’s ERA is 3.02 with 119 strikeouts in 81 innings. Junior Kyle Stacy is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA and 39 punchouts. Senior Tyler Stewart is 4-0 with 34 strikeouts and a 1.12 ERA.

PHOTOS: Lake Central hosts LaPorte in DAC baseball action