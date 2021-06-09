Andrean hires 1996 grad Aaron Austin to lead boys basketball program

MERRILLVILLE — Aaron Austin walked away from his conversation with Andrean athletic director Mike Schultz holding back “tears of joy.”
Austin, 43, was told he had been picked to lead the 59ers' boys basketball program, one he once played in.
He debated even applying. The encouragement from his mother, friends and coaches in the area pushed him to do so, allowing him to realize a dream.
“Graduating from the school, playing for the school, what better place to become a head coach than the school that you graduated from, the community that you’ve been around? The community support, the parent support over the years has just been tremendous,” Austin, who graduated from Andrean in 1996, said.
Austin has been an individual skills trainer while assisting former coaches Scott Hicko (2013-16) and Brad Stangel (2016-21), who left to take the same job at Hanover Central after a 12-6 campaign.
Prior to applying, Austin knew he wanted to continue coaching but wasn’t sure if the timing was right to be a head coach. His mother, Janice, had triple bypass surgery in October and a stroke in March. Every time he dismissed the idea, he said he saw a sign from God.
“I just prayed every day. I prayed and I prayed. I’d go visit my mom and she’d ask me, ‘Did you apply?’ I’ve got to go see her today and tell her I got the job and she’s going to be so proud,” he said, fighting back tears.
Dr. Carson Cunningham, who is friends with Austin having played and graduated together in 1996, is excited to see his friend roam the 59ers' bench. Cunningham was in the same position as Austin, leading Andrean to a 81-39 record from 2008-13, winning four sectionals and a regional.
“His enthusiasm is going to be infectious because I know it has been already at Andrean," said Cunningham, who is now the head coach at Division I Incarnate Word. "I know he’s going to play with a super competitive mindset and that’s how our teams were: ultra competitive.”
Austin doesn’t want the spotlight, and Stangel says whoever sends their kids to play for Austin should know he has the players’ best interests in mind.
“For the five years that we worked together, his passion was always for the kids,” Stangel said. “He believes and cares about the players that we had, not just on the floor but off the floor. He’s a tireless worker with them in the weight room, and he always gave his all out there with them.”
The weight room is exactly where Austin went after learning he would be head coach. Two of his players will be his twin sons, Alex and Aiden.
“Some time ago I had a talk with my sons saying, ‘Being your coach, being your dad and being your trainer, that’s a lot. Maybe one has to give, and I’m a father first so that’ll never stop,’” he said. “Now I’m their coach so that won’t stop. So we’ll just continue with all three. Our relationship is just tremendous.”
Stangel said Austin has a "quiet competitiveness," which may best be described by how he filled the role of teammate Ray Jones, who Cunningham said fell ill in a key stretch.
“He really stepped up. He was always there ready to rock and roll no matter how much he played," Cunningham said. "He’s not the tallest guy in the gym, so he had to fight it out with heart and with his head. He was skilled and really quick and strong. He had the intangibles, too. I know he’ll bring that to his coaching. I know all of us from that team are excited for him.”
Austin said he values the fundamentals, even in his skill training sessions. Combine that with a “team comes first” mindset, and that’s the plan for his program.
“I’ll just continue to do what I’ve been doing as an assistant coach: pushing the kids, making sure every kid competes, commitment, accountability — all those things are major,” he said. “The most important thing to me is teamwork.”
Stangel called Austin’s humility a strength. “He just gets up and he works every single day to be the best he can be each and every single day.”