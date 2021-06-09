Andrean hires 1996 grad Aaron Austin to lead boys basketball program

“Some time ago I had a talk with my sons saying, ‘Being your coach, being your dad and being your trainer, that’s a lot. Maybe one has to give, and I’m a father first so that’ll never stop,’” he said. “Now I’m their coach so that won’t stop. So we’ll just continue with all three. Our relationship is just tremendous.”

Stangel said Austin has a "quiet competitiveness," which may best be described by how he filled the role of teammate Ray Jones, who Cunningham said fell ill in a key stretch.

“He really stepped up. He was always there ready to rock and roll no matter how much he played," Cunningham said. "He’s not the tallest guy in the gym, so he had to fight it out with heart and with his head. He was skilled and really quick and strong. He had the intangibles, too. I know he’ll bring that to his coaching. I know all of us from that team are excited for him.”

Austin said he values the fundamentals, even in his skill training sessions. Combine that with a “team comes first” mindset, and that’s the plan for his program.

“I’ll just continue to do what I’ve been doing as an assistant coach: pushing the kids, making sure every kid competes, commitment, accountability — all those things are major,” he said. “The most important thing to me is teamwork.”