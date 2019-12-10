EAST CHICAGO — Drew Adzia hasn’t had much experience playing varsity basketball, but on Tuesday night he looked calm and poised as he directed Crown Point’s offense.
The sophomore, who has been the Bulldogs’ starting point guard for all of three games in his prep career, looked unfazed as he navigated EC Central’s unrelenting full court defense. Despite the heavy pressure, he was still able to guide Crown Point to a wire-to-wire 65-59 victory.
“It’s tough out there, especially with my height,” said Adzia, who stands 5-foot-8. “My teammates were helping me, and it’s never easy playing against East Chicago. It was a great team win.”
Adzia played nearly all 32 minutes in the Bulldogs’ second consecutive win. Most of the night, the sophomore made sure to get his teammates involved, but he also took advantage of his own opportunities to score. In the second quarter, Adzia drained back-to-back 3-pointers to push his team’s lead to 13 points.
He finished the night with 15 points and was 3-of-6 from behind the arc. The sophomore was one of four Crown Point players to make a 3-pointer and also had two assists. Bulldogs coach Clint Swan praised Adzia on his strong outing and expects him to continue getting better as the season wears on.
“He’s worked really hard all summer and in the offseason,” Swan said. “He took his lumps last year as a JV player on the freshman team and was going against our varsity guys every day. So we knew he was ready, and he knew he was ready.”
For as well as Adzia played, only coughing up one turnover, Crown Point (2-1) needed every bit of his production. The Cardinals (1-3) came alive in the second half and cut the lead down to one point with just under four minutes left in the game.
Trying to overcome a big night from EC Central senior guard Tim Pearson, who poured in a game-high 19 points, forward Ben Uran provided two of the most pivotal plays of the game. Clinging to a 54-53 lead, the senior threw a pinpoint pass from the top of the key to junior guard David Brown for a layup and on the very next play, he blocked Cardinals junior guard James Morgan’s pull up jump shot.
Uran totaled nine points and a game-high 10 rebounds. One of the few blemishes of his performance was a 3-for-8 showing at the free throw line.
Besides that, Swan believes the senior did everything he could to earn a hard-fought victory.
“He has experience, and he just has a very calming influence out there,” Swan said. “He doesn’t get rushed, and he’s really a great compliment to this team. If we need him to score, he’ll go score. If we need him to handle the ball, he’ll handle the ball. If we need him to get stops, he’ll get stops. He’s been really solid for us.”
Senior guard Ty Smith led the Bulldogs with a team-high 18 points, four rebounds and two assists. He made 3-of-4 free throws in the fourth quarter, while Adzia went a perfect 4-for-4 at the charity stripe to close out the six-point win.
“We were in the bonus, so I was just thinking, ‘Get to the free throw line,’” said Smith, who shot 6-of-14 from the field. “I wasn’t hitting shots all night, but my teammates picked me up. It was just a good win overall against EC. It’s hard to win on the road here.”
James Boyd is the Lake County prep sports reporter for The Times. He is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and a proud native of Romeoville, Illinois. Before anything else, his main goal in life is to spread love and light.