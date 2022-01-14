AJ Lux, Drew Adzia lead way as Crown Point cruises past Merrillville

CROWN POINT — Crown Point played a near-perfect game on Friday against visiting Merrillville in a Duneland Athletic Conference game, winning 67-36.

Junior guard AJ Lux led Crown Point with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, while senior point guard Drew Adzia added 12 points and three assists.

“We did a really good job,” Lux said. “We ran what we were supposed to run, we followed the game plan — just tie in, lock in and do what we do.”

Crown Point (9-3, 2-0 DAC) really executed what it does well, shooting 51 percent from the floor. It led 15-5 after one quarter and stretched the advantage to 39-18 at the half.

Six Bulldogs scored in the second quarter, including 3-pointers by Carter Delich and Adzia as they put 24 points on the board.

“I’m so thrilled with how we came out,” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. “I was worried about this game all day, how we would handle their pressure and will we be able to contain them on the boards? Everybody just did their job.”

Crown Point’s lead ballooned to 57-30 after three quarters, and Swan was able to empty the bench with three minutes left in the game.