AJ Lux, Drew Adzia lead way as Crown Point cruises past Merrillville

CROWN POINT — Crown Point played a near-perfect game on Friday against visiting Merrillville in a Duneland Athletic Conference game, winning 67-36.
Junior guard AJ Lux led Crown Point with a double-double of 15 points and 11 rebounds, while senior point guard Drew Adzia added 12 points and three assists.
“We did a really good job,” Lux said. “We ran what we were supposed to run, we followed the game plan — just tie in, lock in and do what we do.”
Crown Point (9-3, 2-0 DAC) really executed what it does well, shooting 51 percent from the floor. It led 15-5 after one quarter and stretched the advantage to 39-18 at the half.
Six Bulldogs scored in the second quarter, including 3-pointers by Carter Delich and Adzia as they put 24 points on the board.
“I’m so thrilled with how we came out,” Crown Point coach Clint Swan said. “I was worried about this game all day, how we would handle their pressure and will we be able to contain them on the boards? Everybody just did their job.”
Crown Point’s lead ballooned to 57-30 after three quarters, and Swan was able to empty the bench with three minutes left in the game.
“AJ and Drew were hitting shots, and I thought Carter Delich was huge in that first half,” Swan said. “I thought that was huge, and then Lou Mureiko came in, and I thought he was huge.”
Merrillville (5-6, 0-2) struggled to get anything going against Crown Point’ stingy 2-3 zone defense.
“We've ran that a lot of the year,” Adzia said. “We've changed it a lot throughout the year, and we game-planned this week. We switched up a little bit to combat Merrillville’s size. We knew blocking out of that would be tough, so we just kind of packed it in and let them shoot from the outside and let them try to beat us that way.”
Lux didn’t think the game was going to be so one-sided.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” he said. “We battled, they battled. They’re a great program obviously, and I just think we did what we did really well.”
Lux’s dad, TJ, graduated from Merrillville and coached the Pirates from 2011-19.
“I grew up watching Merrillville play, so it’s pretty special to play against them,” AJ said.
Delich added nine points, while Mureiko finished with seven. Ten Bulldogs found the scoring column.
“It was a lot of extra passes,” Swan said. “I don't remember very many forced shots. I think they kind of split us up a couple of times and got some turnovers, but I didn't feel like anybody was getting selfish early on.”
The Bulldogs were able to break down Merrillville's man defense. Swan said it was waiting for the right opportunity.
“We took good shots and knocked them in,” he said.
Crown Point made 11 3-point field goals.
“Any guy on the team can knock down a 3-pointer at any time,” Adzia said. “So it's just a matter of finding the guy with the hot hand, getting him the ball, let it happen, let it fly. Any time someone shoots it, we always think it's going in.”
Erickson Gibson led the Pirates with 11 points, five rebounds and four steals. They shot just 30 percent from the field.
Coach Bo Patton said he and his staff will get it corrected moving forward.
“We’ve got to stay positive,” he said. “We'll figure it out. We've been here before; I've been there before as a coach. It’s part of the game.”