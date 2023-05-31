Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

VALPARAISO — This was the job Ben Lieske wanted.

The Valparaiso native and 2002 Valparaiso High School graduate was approved to take over as Vikings boys basketball head coach. He and his wife Rachel both grew up in town and attended Valparaiso. They still live there with their two children.

“It’s a lifelong dream. I think about seventh or eighth grade I started deciding that this is what I want to do, to be a coach in Valpo. I’m a Valpo guy through and through,” Lieske said. “Just to get to do it, it’s really cool. It’s an honor. I’m grateful for it and really excited for it.”

Lieske began teaching at the school in 2006. He became junior varsity coach in 2013 and amassed a record of 181-32 with eight Duneland Athletic Conference championships.

Before that, he coached JV at Bishop Noll.

At Valparaiso University, from which he graduated with degrees in history and secondary education, he was a manager under both Scott and Homer Drew.

“I’ve talked to other coaches and they’re like ‘Just be you. Add the things that you need to add and subtract the things that you need to subtract,’” Lieske said. “We’re going to be tough. That’s been one of the things that we’ve always prided our teams on.”

On the court, the man-to-man defense will continue to be a staple for the Vikings with a little zone mixed in when necessary. The culture will also reflect Lieske’s view of the game.

“We’ll really try to build on our team's selflessness. That’s why I love team sports. That’s why I struggle so much with golf, other than my lack of coordination and ability,” he said. “I love what a group of 12 guys can do that they couldn’t do on their own. Why does Indiana love ‘Hoosiers?’ This is truly a real game where together you can achieve more. It’s a cliche but it’s what I love most about basketball.”

The position opened when Barak Coolman left for Penn on May 13. Lieske said he’ll remain friends with Coolman, who was instrumental in his development as a coach.

“I have my own personality. I’m not Barak and I’m not going to try to be Barak. There are some things that we’ll definitely keep and there are some that might change slowly over time,” Lieske said. “My influence has already been on the program. I’m just going to try to extend it a little bit more.”

Coolman was 151-56 over eight seasons in the Porter County hub, winning 20 games five times. The Vikings and Kingsmen will play in January.

“We’ll still be competitive and we’ll try to tear each other's faces off when we play. At the same time, we’ll converse and we’ll talk. The friendship doesn’t go away,” Lieske said. “No one knows it unless you’re in the coaching world. There’s a camaraderie that comes with being a coach.”

Lieke will have to hit the ground running. Summer camps, workouts and tournaments begin in June. He plans to take the team to watch graduating senior Mason Jones play in the Indiana All Star game June 10.

“I’m an educator at heart. I care about helping (players) become better people. Play together, play tough and pursue excellence in everything they do,” Lieske said. “If we try to do that, bare minimum we’re going to win some games but we’re going to get better as persons.”

