Blaine Dalton has breakout performance in Valparaiso victory over 21st Century

VALPARAISO — Blaine Dalton was living in the middle of a dream on Tuesday night.
The Valparaiso senior delivered the breakout performance of his career as the Times No. 1 Vikings knocked off No. 6 21st Century 71-55 in front of a packed crowd at Viking Gym.
Dalton was everywhere on Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 17 points while adding a pair of assists and three steals. Dalton was perfect on all three of his 3-point attempts.
“Frankly, I’ve been waiting my whole life for this,” Dalton said.
Dalton was careful with his words as he was asked to describe the long road from one-time football player to varsity understudy last season and now to being a key contributor on one of the best teams in the state.
As Dalton started to deflect his own praise, Valparaiso coach Barak Coolman cut him off and made sure Dalton got his moment in the sun.
“He’s always been one of the toughest, hardest workers that we’ve had in our program,” Coolman said. “Two years ago he really became committed to becoming a basketball player. He’s always had the toughness and the heart, but his skill level was a little behind. All that hard work, from the (early morning) practices to working out by himself in the gym, it’s starting to pay off.”
Dalton helped the Vikings jump out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter as he was one of three players to knock down a 3-pointer. Valparaiso worked the ball around the perimeter and found open shots before retreating back on defense to face a relentless driving attack from 21st Century. The Cougars scored 38 of their 55 points in the paint.
The Vikings carried a 31-24 lead into the halftime locker room and it was in the third quarter that Dalton truly left his mark on the game. The 6-foot-1 senior scored seven straight points early in the quarter to push Valparaiso’s lead back to double figures.
Coolman, who is known for constantly rotating players on and off the floor, stuck with Dalton for a team-high 27 minutes. A far cry from his junior season when Dalton scored eight points all year.
“Blaine is a classic case of someone who worked for his role,” Coolman said. “Last year he was behind guys like Rowland Sorrick and Mason Jones, but Blaine stuck with it. He scored tonight and he can do that, but he will also do whatever it takes to help us.”
Jones had a game-high 19 points and he capped off the night with an emphatic dunk at the buzzer that brought Valparaiso’s student section spilling onto the floor. While all the fans wanted to celebrate with Jones, the star junior immediately went looking for Dalton.
“He’s the hardest worker in the gym,” Jones said.
As Coolman and Jones gushed about Dalton, the reserved senior tried to hold back his emotions. If it was a dream, Dalton certainly wasn’t ready to wake up.