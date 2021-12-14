Blaine Dalton has breakout performance in Valparaiso victory over 21st Century

Dalton helped the Vikings jump out to a 17-7 lead after the first quarter as he was one of three players to knock down a 3-pointer. Valparaiso worked the ball around the perimeter and found open shots before retreating back on defense to face a relentless driving attack from 21st Century. The Cougars scored 38 of their 55 points in the paint.

The Vikings carried a 31-24 lead into the halftime locker room and it was in the third quarter that Dalton truly left his mark on the game. The 6-foot-1 senior scored seven straight points early in the quarter to push Valparaiso’s lead back to double figures.

Coolman, who is known for constantly rotating players on and off the floor, stuck with Dalton for a team-high 27 minutes. A far cry from his junior season when Dalton scored eight points all year.

“Blaine is a classic case of someone who worked for his role,” Coolman said. “Last year he was behind guys like Rowland Sorrick and Mason Jones, but Blaine stuck with it. He scored tonight and he can do that, but he will also do whatever it takes to help us.”