Chesterton comes up short in top-5 battle with Brownsburg

CHESTERTON — It was a slugfest appropriate for a battle between two teams ranked in the top five in Class 4A.

Chesterton is ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press poll. Brownsburg is No. 4. When they met Saturday, the score was within a possession or two for almost the duration. But the Bulldogs made enough plays down the stretch, and the Trojans enough mistakes, for the game to end in a 56-47 Brownsburg win.

“The stuff we have, it was there. I’ve got to do a better job coaching our guys and get them to be more aggressive so we can get some more good looks, get some offensive rebounds,” Chesterton coach Marc Urban said.

Chesterton fouled two Brownsburg players shooting 3-point shots in the final minutes. The Bulldogs also grabbed a key offensive rebound. Those plays expanded what was a 3-point Bulldogs lead to nine.

Brownsburg is headlined by junior Kanon Catchings, a Purdue commit with multiple professional basketball players in his family tree. He finished with 33 points, including a handful of dunks and three 3-pointers.

“They’re a good basketball team and they’ve got a guy that can just go make plays,” Urban said.

The Bulldogs (6-0) were able to get some fast-break buckets early but Catchings was the biggest weapon in the first half, scoring a point for each of the first 16 minutes. Brownsburg led by a point at the break.

Chesterton’s Justin Sims grabbed the momentum back for the home team when he made a pair of 3-pointers early in the third quarter. The Trojans (4-1) were out to a six-point lead, the biggest advantage they would have all night.

“Staying after practice and shooting on the gun (machine), it paid off and worked,” Sims said.

Sims led Chesterton with 24 points while guarding Catchings for most of the game.

“He just has to have that mentality every single night,” Urban said of Sims. “He did a good job, for the most part, on (Catchings). (Brownsburg) couldn’t guard him in the post so they had to go zone and he hit a couple 3s. He just has to do that nightly.”

At times, that Bulldogs zone defense stymied Chesterton. Urban said his team didn’t execute in those situations because it wasn’t aggressive.

“They’ve got some length and we had some bad turnovers in the first half,” he said. “It’s game (five). We still have to come to practice Monday. We’ve got to figure out a way to get better. I thought we competed for the most part.”

Tyler Parrish scored 18 for the Trojans, despite being pressured near midcourt. The junior is starting at point guard this season after Chesterton lost last year’s Times Player of the Year Travis Grayson to graduation.

“They were able to get up under him a little bit but I thought he was able to get to the rim because they were doing that,” Urban said. “It’s different with him playing the point. It’ll be harder earlier (in the possession) for him to find those opportunities he’s got to find.”

Brownburg’s Elhadj Diallo came into the day averaging 17.3 points per game. He didn’t score until late in the third quarter and was held to six.