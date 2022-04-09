Chesterton's Marc Urban is the Times' 2022 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

CHESTERTON — Marc Urban was always preparing to be a coach, even before he knew it.

His father, Mike Urban, was a coach and athletic director at Highland for 35 years. He attended some of his dad’s practices, sat behind the Highland bench and sometimes even rode the team bus.

In college at Indiana State, Urban was a student manager under Bob Knight apprentice and 1987 NCAA national champion Royce Waltman.

That was an especially pivotal time for the Chesterton coach. Urban played in a handful of games with the Sycamores. He also did laundry late at night, drove an equipment van home from away games while the team took a charter flight and just lived life on the bottom rung of a college basketball program.

“I just shut my mouth. I listened and observed and did my part to the best of my ability. I saw coaching and running a program from a lot of different angles,” Urban, the Times' 2022 Boys Basketball Coach of the Year, said. “I understand how important everybody is, from our managers to our assistant coaches to relationships you have with players but also the relationships you have with the administration. I’m making sure my team at home, my wife (Traci) and kids, are all in. There are a lot of people that go into building a program that wins and I think that I got a doctorate down there in how to do that.”

After that, he came home and became an assistant coach under Dave Milausnic at his alma mater Lake Central. He did that for six years before taking over the girls program, which he led to an 80-17 record over four seasons.

In 2017, he became the Chesterton boys coach. He’s built a 124-31 record with the Trojans, culminating in the program’s first regional and semistate championships this year. Chesterton finished the season 29-1 and Urban was named the District I coach of the year by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association after playing in Gainbridge Fieldhouse and finishing as the Class 4A runner up. He’ll coach the Junior All-State team.

“The most rewarding part (of this season) was knowing that our guys got to experience something that very few people get to experience. It was great having my family be able to go through that, watching my daughters go up and cut down nets knowing how much I enjoyed seeing that as a kid,” Urban said. “Watching our community rally around this team, travel the way that they did, that’s why I do it. I had a group of kids who answered every call throughout the year.”

The whole of the Urban family is an ever-present sight at Chesterton games. His wife Traci knows all the players and develops her own relationships with them. His daughters Grace and Averie were listed as team managers and decked out in Trojans gear for the team photo in the state finals program. They know all the players, too.

“That makes it really fun for me, to do this together. I want my kids to experience this because I think there are so many life lessons throughout it,” he said. “I’ve had really good parents and I’ve married somebody who’s really good for me.”

Urban was the Times girls basketball Coach of the Year in 2016 after his Lake Central team went 23-2. He’s the first to be recognized by the newspaper for coaching both boys and girls.

Players don’t talk about Urban the way most high school kids talk about their coaches. There’s a friendlier, more familiar tone. Some of that, he thinks, is because of how he strives to let his team know that he’s “in it with them.”

He’s honest with them to the point of brutality, knowing sometimes that’s what it takes to push a kid to the levels he wants to push them.

Senior Chris Mullen said there are other, more subtle, things Urban does to endear himself to his team. Chesterton coaches sit with the players instead of at a separate table during road trip meals. Urban’s the first one to throw an arm around a player who’s struggling but also the first to send a tongue-in-cheek text to rib him about something that happened at school or at practice.

Simple gestures like that make an impact.

“Everything that he does is about trying to make the team and each individual player better, not only in basketball, but in life,” Mullen said. “I don’t think I’d be the same person or player, I don’t think I’d have the same worth ethic without him. That’s just the truth. Everything that makes me go is because of what he instilled in me.”

Urban has a special relationship with his point guard and the Times' 2022 Boys Basketball Player of the Year Travis Grayson. It’s one that’s grown out of a competitive streak they share, Grayson said.

They connect on things outside of the sport, too.

“He puts in countless hours and he has a great basketball mind. He sees things that normal people don’t see,” Grayson said. “He’s a great coach, a great mentor. He teaches us a lot of things about life, just growing and developing into a man. Not only that, he cares about us and he wants us making memories.”

That much is clear in the way Urban talks about his players, too. So far, the mentality has made him successful.

“Either you can coach or you can’t. Either you can get a group of kids to buy into the same philosophy and work for something or you can’t,” he said. “Through all my experiences, I haven’t really let other people’s opinions of what I’m doing or how I’m going about it affect me. It’s about this team and trying to take them to a level they didn’t feel that they could get to alone.”

