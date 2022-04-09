Chesterton's Travis Grayson is Times' 2022 Boys Basketball Player of the Year

CHESTERTON — Travis Grayson has a chip on his shoulder in the best possible way.

Chesterton’s senior point guard knows he can play, but he doesn’t have any major college scholarship offers. He’s heard the comments about his height —he’s listed at 5-foot-10 — and his jump shot.

At every opportunity this season, Grayson reminded people that he was a Mr. Basketball candidate. He finished fifth in that vote.

Grayson is The Times' 2022 Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

“Somebody could say that in the next game that I play, the guard I’m going against is better than me. I’ll just take it on the shoulder and I’ll work,” Grayson said. “When it comes to game time, I’ll prove that whatever they said wasn’t true. It’s just a challenge. I like challenges and I take those things that people say as a challenge.”

He overcame those challenges this season to the tune of 19.6 points, 5.9 assists, and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 82% from the free throw line, 36% on 3-pointers and 54% from the field. He led the Trojans to a 29-1 record, the school’s first regional and semistate titles and a second-place finish in Class 4A.

“I’ll remember this as a historic season. We did things that people on the outside looking in never thought we would. We’ve had some trials and tribulations and some challenges but we persevered through it and made it to where we did. I really loved this season,” Grayson said. “I’ll look back on it as some great moments in my life, some life-changing moments.”

His junior season was the impetus for how hard he worked to become the player he was as a senior. His shot still isn’t where he wants it to be, but it’s much-improved from a year ago. He was a better finisher, defender, and leader as a senior, too.

Most of all, though, Grayson was a smarter player.

“I had to grow. I had to learn from my mistakes. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be here and us as a team wouldn’t be here,” he said. “We all learned from our past to be in this moment and I’m glad that we did.”

Grayson grew as a person during his time in maroon and gold, too. He said he used to jaw at coach Marc Urban at practice and even during PE class. The two would get into heated exchanges.

“Both of us are competitors, We love to compete. But I wasn’t talking back to him in a competitive mentality in my younger days. I was talking back because I was being defensive or I thought I knew everything but I didn’t,” Grayson said. “(Now) I appreciate what he was actually saying to me. It allowed me to become more mature in that way. I can listen more, understand people more, and communicate with other people better.”

The postseason run has given Grayson a chance to exercise those communication skills with the town of Chesterton.

He’s become a local celebrity, signing autographs and taking pictures after games and at the grocery store. Urban’s daughter’s third-grade class even had a lesson discussing how many points Grayson might score in the next game.

“I told him to remember this because you’re never going to feel the way you feel this year. If he goes to an elementary school, there will be a ton of kids who know who he is,” Urban said.

Most of the state knows him, too.

Grayson found out last week he’ll be playing with the Indiana All-Star team. During the top-60 workout, director Mike Broughton gave the players part of the cellphone number they could expect to see on their phone screens if they made the team. Grayson tried to get the rest of it but Broughton didn’t budge. He didn’t want to miss the call.

It came on the way home from a college visit with his dad, Timothy.

“I was like ‘This is him. This is him.’ I told my dad to turn everything off, turn the music off,” he said. “That was just such an exciting moment for me. Coach (Marc) Urban was the first one I called.”

The senior group will play a few games against the Indiana Junior All Stars, which Urban will coach. It’ll be the first time the two are on opposing benches.

“(Urban) said he’s going to lock me up,” Grayson said.

Urban and Grayson have developed a bond over the last four years, and not just because of those verbal back and forths they used to have. Urban repeatedly said he loved Grayson this season. Grayson reciprocated the feelings.

“He’s such a humble kid that being an Indiana All-Star is a big deal for him,” Urban said. “You’ve got a really good kid, a talented basketball player, who’s really improved himself. He would never have gotten here if we didn’t win and he didn’t change the way he went about the game of basketball. That’s rewarding to me to see him reach a dream that really was not handed to him at all. He had to earn it.”

Grayson’s efforts weren’t missed by his teammates, either. The Trojans went as he went this season and they knew it.

In the semistate win over Kokomo, Chesterton overcame an early deficit largely due to Grayson’s abilities. He scored 27 of his team’s 42 points, making 15-of-16 free throws. Almost all of those points came during crunch time when the Trojans were struggling to find shots.

“It’s just been a blessing to play with him. He’s a great player and a great friend,” senior Chris Mullen said. “He deserves everything that’s coming his way. He works so hard and whatever awards come his way, they’re well-deserved.”

Grayson is just starting to hear from some college coaches, mostly at the Division-II level. He recently enjoyed a visit to Spring Arbor University in Michigan. It feels nice to be wanted, he said.

Grayson intends to reward whichever college program takes him on in the same way he did Chesterton.

“A lot of people get overlooked. I feel like I’m one of those guys that gets overlooked. It really doesn’t make a big difference. Wherever I go, I’m going to help them win games. I’m going to be a leader. I’m going to be a special player to any team that wants me,” he said. “I will become the player that everybody said I’m not going to be.”

