Chrois Mullen's career night powers Chesterton past LaPorte

Mullen led Chesterton (12-0, 2-0) with a game-high 20 points, 11 rebounds, four steals and two assists in what was a career game for a standout athlete headed to play quarterback for the University of Indianapolis football team next year. He was a perfect 6-of-6 from the floor, including four 3-pointers, and hit four of his five attempts from the free-throw line.

Mullen’s athletic future is on the gridiron, as pointed out pregame during the senior night festivities. He threw for 1,505 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season en route to being named Class 6A senior all-state and to the All-DAC team.

The cross training with basketball makes Mullen a better athlete which will help come football practice in Indianapolis. But it’s not wanting to regret any missed possessions that Mullen said pushes him to battle with the likes of LaPorte senior forward Grant Ott-Large in the post all night.

Football will continue in the fall. Basketball ends when Chesterton’s season ends.

“That’s a conversation we have almost every day,” Mullen said. “Don’t do anything less than 100% because it could be your last. With COVID and this being your senior season who knows what could happen? You’ve just got to play with all your heart every time.”