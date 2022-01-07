David Cundiff's late free throw lifts Munster past Kankakee Valley

“We had a whole plan to go into this week, and if we just worked that plan and executed it, it guided us to our lead,” said Trilli, who led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds. “Our coaches gave us an opportunity to win. We had that opportunity that we followed through and then we got back into the game. From there, we just continued to execute and take the lead.”

Munster (8-2, 1-0) took its biggest lead at 55-49 with 1:38 left in the game, but KV rallied. Andree hit two big 3-pointers and the game-tying layup to set up the dramatic finish.

“Our coaches were preaching this whole week that this is going to be one of our biggest games, and we had to come through, work hard. It came through for us,” Trilli said.

Cundiff finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Kinsella chipped in with 10 points.

“We fought back,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “We start three sophomores, and these kids have never been in these type of games. We’re real, real happy to get out of here with a victory.”