David Cundiff's late free throw lifts Munster past Kankakee Valley

WHEATFIELD — Munster sophomore David Cundiff said he was a little nervous, but he was confident he would hit his second foul shot.
With the Times No. 7 Munster and No. 10 Kankakee Valley tied at 57-57 with 17 seconds left after KV's Luke Andree knotted the game with a layup, Munster brought the ball up the floor looking for leading scorer Brandon Trilli. Cundif was fouled with 1.8 seconds left. He missed the first but swished the second free throw for a 58-57 lead.
The Kougars inbounded the ball but couldn’t get a shot off, and Munster hung on for a 58-57 Northwest Crossroads Conference win.
“I just shot a bunch of free throws in practice, so I was pretty confident I was going to make the second one,” Cundiff said.
Cundiff was trapped but was bailed out with the foul call.
“It was the right call,” KV coach Bill Shepherd said. “We reached. We just got caught up with what was going on, and kids make mistakes. They got excited, but we showed a lot of heart, fighting back in the last minute and a half. Munster has been in games like this a lot, and we haven’t.”
In a back-and-forth game, KV (7-3, 1-1 NCC) opened the third quarter with an 8-0 run to take a 34-27 lead, but Munster responded. It led 42-39 after three quarters, sparked by 3-point field goals by Cundiff and Nolan Kinsella.
“We had a whole plan to go into this week, and if we just worked that plan and executed it, it guided us to our lead,” said Trilli, who led all scorers with 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds. “Our coaches gave us an opportunity to win. We had that opportunity that we followed through and then we got back into the game. From there, we just continued to execute and take the lead.”
Munster (8-2, 1-0) took its biggest lead at 55-49 with 1:38 left in the game, but KV rallied. Andree hit two big 3-pointers and the game-tying layup to set up the dramatic finish.
“Our coaches were preaching this whole week that this is going to be one of our biggest games, and we had to come through, work hard. It came through for us,” Trilli said.
Cundiff finished with 13 points, four rebounds and four steals, while Kinsella chipped in with 10 points.
“We fought back,” Munster coach Mike Hackett said. “We start three sophomores, and these kids have never been in these type of games. We’re real, real happy to get out of here with a victory.”
Kankakee Valley led 10-8 after the first quarter, and it opened the second quarter with a 9-3 run on the strength of a 3-pointer by Cam Webster. Cundiff answered with a 3-ball of his own to get Munster within 19-14 midway through the second quarter.
In a flurry in the remaining three minutes of the half, Munster tied the game at 23-23. A 3-pointer by Andree gave KV a 26-25 lead with 10 seconds left, and Trilli was fouled and hit two free throws to give Munster a 27-26 advantage at the break.
“Everyone was locked in and focused, and we all knew it was going to be a close game,” Cundiff said.
Andree led Kankakee Valley with 22 points and seven rebounds, and Nick Mikash added 11 points.
“Unfortunately, it didn’t go our way,” Shepherd said. “Munster has got a heckuva program, and they’re used to winning. It kind of showed a little bit when they just never folded. … We’re learning from it. We’re getting closer.”