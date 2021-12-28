Four takeaways from the first day of Highland Holiday Hoopfest

Morton took a 58-49 win over Hanover Central in the opener.

Early on, the Governors (4-4) struggled when the Wildcats (3-4) were able to set up in their zone defense. Morton turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and trailed 24-22 at the break.

They adjusted in the locker room and tried to space out the zone.

“I just told them there’s no point in rushing this. Let’s just let them come get us and try to be patient,” Governors coach Aaron Abram said. “I’m glad we were able to finally wake up and start playing our brand of basketball.”

By the fourth quarter, Hanover Central had given up on the zone. Morton extended a small lead to double as large as 16. The Governors trailed from the tip until a Roman Hernandez free throw gave them a 29-28 advantage with 4:20 left in the third quarter.

“We have a bunch of different defenses. If one doesn’t work, we just go to another,” Abram said. “I’m proud of them. They could’ve easily given up. They fought through late in the game and just took care of business.”

Hanover Central wrestles with Morton trap