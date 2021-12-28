Four takeaways from the first day of Highland Holiday Hoopfest

Morton took a 58-49 win over Hanover Central in the opener.
Early on, the Governors (4-4) struggled when the Wildcats (3-4) were able to set up in their zone defense. Morton turned the ball over 10 times in the first half and trailed 24-22 at the break.
They adjusted in the locker room and tried to space out the zone.
“I just told them there’s no point in rushing this. Let’s just let them come get us and try to be patient,” Governors coach Aaron Abram said. “I’m glad we were able to finally wake up and start playing our brand of basketball.”
By the fourth quarter, Hanover Central had given up on the zone. Morton extended a small lead to double as large as 16. The Governors trailed from the tip until a Roman Hernandez free throw gave them a 29-28 advantage with 4:20 left in the third quarter.
“We have a bunch of different defenses. If one doesn’t work, we just go to another,” Abram said. “I’m proud of them. They could’ve easily given up. They fought through late in the game and just took care of business.”
Hanover Central wrestles with Morton trap
On the other side, Morton’s full-court pressure was not very effective early against Hanover Central. The Governors tried both a zonal press and had all five players picked up for the full length of the court, at times. The Wildcats broke both styles easily.
Morton switched to a half-court trap in the second half, creating several turnovers and leading to a transition game that kept Hanover Central from setting up its defense.
“I thought their pressure led to us maybe getting a little tired,” Hanover Central coach Brad Stangel said. “We were a little better this time then we were when Lake Central did it to us.”
Stangel said his team was effective when it was able to reverse the ball, it scored 16 of 25 times. His team missed a handful of open looks late in the game that could’ve closed the gap.
“That’s just a credit to their pressure,” Stangel said. “Once they got the lead, it felt a little easier for them. Those shots didn’t matter as much.”
Highland beats Whiting for the second time
There’s an old adage in sports that says it’s difficult to beat a team twice in the same season.
Highland (3-5) hosted Whiting for a regular season game on Dec. 9, topping the Oilers 63-21. Tuesday’s game was a little closer but was never in doubt.
“We knew what they were going to run defensively, so we wanted to go in and be able to execute. That was the biggest thing for us after playing them just a couple weeks ago,” Fabian said. “We accomplished some things, got some guys some minutes who needed them. It was a good opportunity.”
Whiting can shoot
The Oilers (0-6) struggled against Highland but shot the ball well when they got chances, hitting seven 3-pointers. Junior guard Luke Zorich, who came into the game shooting 50% from deep, made his first three from behind the arc and led Whiting with 10 points.
Nolan Toth hit two in the second half.