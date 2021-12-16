Freshman Garrett Clark shakes off pressure, hits game-winning free throw for Portage vs. Calumet

Clark’s winning free throws came at the end of a Portage possession that lasted more than a minute. The Indians passed the ball along the perimeter to assure themselves the final shot in a back-and-forth game with no team ever leading by more than seven.

Clouse called timeout with 7.4 seconds left and had freshman Sam Wellman inbound the ball with options to go to all four teammates depending on what Calumet’s defense responded with. Clark got open but the Warriors defender on him closed out quickly, stopping him from getting a shot off. He ball-faked, sent the ball toward the rim but missed.

Clark followed the shot and got a rebound over 6-foot-7 Calumet senior Jalen Bullock and 6-foot-6 senior Eric Martin. He put the rebound back up, missed but got fouled to go to the line where he won the ballgame.

“I timed my jump perfectly,” Clark said. “They were coming down, I was going up.”

It wasn’t the first time Clark put Portage (4-1) ahead. With 15 seconds left in the third quarter, he hit a 3-pointer to give the Indians a 39-37 lead.

Calumet (3-3) tied it on its opening possession of the fourth quarter, but Clark responded with a second 3-pointer the other way.