Freshman Garrett Clark shakes off pressure, hits game-winning free throw for Portage vs. Calumet

PORTAGE — Coach Bryon Clouse of Portage felt mixed levels of confidence with guard Garrett Clark stepping up to the free-throw line with 2.5 seconds left, the score with Calumet tied at 44 and the Indians student section just feet away getting increasingly rowdy.
On one hand, Clark is an excellent free-throw shooter, Clouse said. And he earned a trip to the line.
Then again, he’s a freshman.
“As far as his percentages, I’m feeling confident,” Clouse said. “But as far as a freshman at that point in your fifth game of the year I thought it’ll rattle you a little bit. Then he rimmed it in. It went in.”
Clark knocked down the first of his two free throws to give Portage a 45-44 lead that wound up as the final score.
He missed the second, but it didn't matter in the end.
“I was kind of surprised I hit the rim on the first one, to be honest with you,” Clark said. “They called timeout after that. I missed the second. I’m still mad about that, but we finished it off.”
Clark’s winning free throw capped a second half in which he scored seven of his team-best nine points.
“It’s an amazing feeling,” he said.
Clark’s winning free throws came at the end of a Portage possession that lasted more than a minute. The Indians passed the ball along the perimeter to assure themselves the final shot in a back-and-forth game with no team ever leading by more than seven.
Clouse called timeout with 7.4 seconds left and had freshman Sam Wellman inbound the ball with options to go to all four teammates depending on what Calumet’s defense responded with. Clark got open but the Warriors defender on him closed out quickly, stopping him from getting a shot off. He ball-faked, sent the ball toward the rim but missed.
Clark followed the shot and got a rebound over 6-foot-7 Calumet senior Jalen Bullock and 6-foot-6 senior Eric Martin. He put the rebound back up, missed but got fouled to go to the line where he won the ballgame.
“I timed my jump perfectly,” Clark said. “They were coming down, I was going up.”
It wasn’t the first time Clark put Portage (4-1) ahead. With 15 seconds left in the third quarter, he hit a 3-pointer to give the Indians a 39-37 lead.
Calumet (3-3) tied it on its opening possession of the fourth quarter, but Clark responded with a second 3-pointer the other way.
It was a sign of things to come.
“I had to do something,” Clark said. “When you have open shots, you’ve got to hit them. I wasn’t shooting well in the first but coach kept telling me to shoot it and I did.”
Clark combined with fellow freshmen Sam and Michael Wellman to score 18 of Portage’s 45 points. Fifteen of those points came in the second half with all three — who were born in the same Valparaiso hospital on Oct. 16, 2006 — were on the floor during crunch time just like they were together in middle school.
A combined freshman effort like that left Clouse optimistic for the future.
“Garrett did what he did but that was a total team effort,” Clouse said. “(The freshmen) have proven they should be here. They’ve all done what they were supposed to do coming in and shooting and executing like they have all their lives. Before I got here they were all doing it. I’m just reaping the benefits.”