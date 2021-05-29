Gary basketball legend Renaldo Thomas dies

Branden Dawson, a McDonald's All-American at Wallace who went on to play for Michigan State and later in several pro leagues, called Thomas "pound for pound one of the best coaches I've ever played for" in an Instagram post. "We had our ups & downs but most importantly, you showed me how to be a man, you were my mentor, you brought out that dawg in me ... "

In a Twitter post, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince offered condolences to Thomas' "family, friends, teammates and the many young men he's coached over the years."

Using Thomas' nickname, Prince added, "Nadi was more than a legendary basketball player, he was a leader, role model and true cheerleaders for the City of Gary."

Prince noted he graduated from Lew Wallace in 1982, the same year Thomas led Roosevelt to the state finals. "While we attended different schools, I have fond memories of 'Captain Sky,' even if his team demolished my (eighth-grade basketball team) in one particularly brutal game," Prince wrote. "I think Nadi scored like 60 points on our squad."

Smith recalled Thomas' competitive spirit shining through at the B/C Camp held in Rensselaer. "His first day at camp, he wanted to know who the best players were," Smith said. "Once he found out who they were, he went up and said, 'I want you. I want to find out just how good you really are.'"