Hammond Central ready to make name for itself as practices get underway

“He’s one of the best players in the state of Indiana,” Moore said. “He puts his guys in position to score. He can score himself a lot better than he did last year. He’s a natural point guard and at 6-3 he’s a matchup problem.

But it’s his leadership on and off the court that sets him apart.

“He’s a natural leader. He holds guys accountable," Moore said of Woods. “They respect him. He goes hard himself. He’s there early, he stays late.

“(With Jordan) you have another coach on the floor. He may see things that I as a coach don’t see. He is a student of the game. His IQ is off the charts.”

“I always just looked at myself as a leader,” Woods said. “I’m just about being there for the team.”

Woods will be leading a younger squad with the losses from last year’s squad. But for him and Moore, it’s a next-man-up approach.

“The mentality doesn’t change. We still want to do the same things. Play hard, fast and smart,” Moore said.

His team will continue to execute his up-tempo style. Wolves’ opponents can expect to see them press, working to force turnovers and putting up a lot of 3s.