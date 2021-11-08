Hammond Central ready to make name for itself as practices get underway

HAMMOND — New name, same expectations.
That’s the message Larry Moore Jr. has for his Hammond Central Wolves.
And it’s a message his players got a chance to hear loud and clear as practice opened Wednesday for boys basketball in Indiana and Illinois.
Teams may rise and fall. But programs can sustain losses. Last season, the now-defunct Hammond Wildcats squad Moore led went 18-2, was ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A for a time and advanced to the regional final before falling in overtime 79-71 to South Bend St. Joseph.
Gone is Hammond after consolidation of the high school with Clark and Gavit.
Gone from last year’s Hammond team are five seniors including Reggie Abram Jr. and Darrell Reed, who are now playing at Incarnate Word and Alabama State respectively. Also gone is Harold Woods — but the new Hammond Central Wolves are lucky to have his little brother Jordan Woods to lead the way.
Jordan Woods is a 6-foot-3 junior guard who has yet to receive a Division I offer but is talking to several schools.
Woods says he thinks his style of play is similar to that of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant though he also credits big brother Harold, whom he said he modeled his game after.
Moore is impressed by Woods’ talent.
“He’s one of the best players in the state of Indiana,” Moore said. “He puts his guys in position to score. He can score himself a lot better than he did last year. He’s a natural point guard and at 6-3 he’s a matchup problem.
But it’s his leadership on and off the court that sets him apart.
“He’s a natural leader. He holds guys accountable," Moore said of Woods. “They respect him. He goes hard himself. He’s there early, he stays late.
“(With Jordan) you have another coach on the floor. He may see things that I as a coach don’t see. He is a student of the game. His IQ is off the charts.”
“I always just looked at myself as a leader,” Woods said. “I’m just about being there for the team.”
Woods will be leading a younger squad with the losses from last year’s squad. But for him and Moore, it’s a next-man-up approach.
“The mentality doesn’t change. We still want to do the same things. Play hard, fast and smart,” Moore said.
His team will continue to execute his up-tempo style. Wolves’ opponents can expect to see them press, working to force turnovers and putting up a lot of 3s.
And much like in years past, Moore’s squad is taking on any and all comers.
Last season, Hammond opened up against Lawrence North, which went to the 4A state finals before falling in overtime to Carmel.
This years, the Wildcats open up against Bosco Institute out of Crown Point. Since Bosco is a non-IHSAA school they’ll have played nine games before they take on Hammond Central in its season opener. Also on the nonconference schedule for Hammond Central is Indianapolis Attucks and, from Illinois, Proviso West and Hyde Park.
Those tough out-of-conference battles paired with tough matchups against other Region schools, will help make the Wildcats stronger as the season goes along, Moore said.
“You don’t win any championships in November,” Moore said. “The same goals are in place. We lost some really talented kids. But those younger guys got to practice against them.”
Moore is looking for his fifth straight sectional crown. And along with Woods, he’ll lean on 6-2 sophomore guard Matthew King and 5-11 guard Vynce Overshown.