Hot start has Chesterton excited but not satisfied

Things are going well for Chesterton so far this season with several watershed moments already celebrated.
Coach Marc Urban tallied his 100th win last month. Senior guard Travis Grayson scored his 1,000th career point. The coveted Noblesville Holiday Tournament first-place plaque came back to Porter County last week.
The Trojans are 10-0 for the first time since the 2007-2008 season. They are ranked No. 4 in the latest Class 4A AP poll and No. 5, overall, by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
“I think we’re playing well because we’re a connected group,” Grayson said. “We really like being around each other. We play hard and we just want to win. We have a bunch of guys who love basketball and play the right way.”
The team isn’t a stranger to great starts, though. Chesterton opened 12-1 last year, 17-1 the season before and 8-1 the one before that.
Nobody in the locker room is making any assumptions about the future. The Trojans know they haven’t been beyond the first round of the regional since 1987. There are only four sectional trophies in the school’s trophy case and only one of them was won during the lifetime of any of the current players.
“The goal is to win game-by-game, then we want to win (the Duneland Athletic Conference) because the last two years we’ve lost to Valparaiso,” Grayson said. “We don’t want to look ahead too much. We want to focus on the now and play for the moment.”
Setting goals
Grayson made a list of things he wanted to accomplish as a senior after last season. High on it was hitting that 1,000-point mark.
He started putting in the work over the summer and fall, tweaking his shot mechanics to become a more dynamic player. He said he wasn’t always confident in his jumper but recently every one feels like it’s going in.
His percentages are up both at the free throw line and from behind the 3-point arc. That makes a guard who rarely has trouble beating opponents off the dribble even more difficult to handle.
“I wasn’t shooting very good. I didn’t shoot much because I didn’t have much confidence,” he said. “All it really took was being in the gym and getting a lot of shots in. It feels good. I trust it because I put the work in for it.”
Urban said Grayson has changed the way he plays. He thinks more about distributing the ball to some of the capable shooters on his team. He’s much more efficient, scoring just as much but needing fewer shots to get there.
“We had very deep conversations on the way he went about things and I’m really pleased with how he’s played to this point,” Urban said. “When he gets to that seventh or eighth assist, he’s responsible for so many points even if they're not going to his average. With the shooters that we have and the bigs we have, if he just makes the right decision, that’s what will make us really hard to guard.”
Milestones
The Noblesville Holiday Tournament has always offered Chesterton a chance to see how it stacks up against some of the downstate teams usually ranked higher in the polls. The Trojans never won the first game under Urban, which meant they always had to play at night the first day. That made the tournament even more difficult.
Last week, Chesterton won the tournament’s first-place game 43-39 over Norwell. Grayson was named the event’s most outstanding player.
It was a milestone moment for the program.
Another came on Dec. 5 when Urban earned his 100th career victory with a 58-53 win over Homestead.
“I’ve been lucky to have a lot of kids who bought in right away. I have a good staff and my support system at home with my family allows me to go about this the way I feel you have to go about it,” he said. “It’s good but there are a lot bigger fish to fry than 100 wins. We’ve got to keep finding ways to win. That’s what it’s all about.”
Homestead, currently No. 13 in Class 4A, is one of the top programs in Indiana. The Spartans are led by Mr. Basketball candidate Fletcher Loyer, a Purdue commit. The team has averaged four losses over the last three seasons.
“We’re a good team and I feel like we can compete with any team up here or down there,” Grayson said. “We beat them. I feel like I could be a Mr. Basketball candidate, too. I should be in that conversation, as well.”
Three of the teams that have beaten the Spartans this season are ranked in the top six in the state by the IBCA. The other is Kettering Alter, ranked No. 3 in Ohio’s Division II AP poll.
Chesterton’s win over Homestead was another stepping stone. Over the last several seasons, the Trojans have lost to highly ranked teams from Lawrence Central, Fort Wayne Blackhawk and Warren Central.
“We felt like we’ve been put in those positions before and at some point we need to beat a team that was a top five in state kind of team,” Urban said. “You did it, though, and you’ve got to get back to work. I thought we did. We got over that win quick and were able to go down to Noblesville and win that tournament.”
Chesterton is hyper aware that it can’t be satisfied. Urban said he thinks a lot about what he calls the constant battle to get better. He tries to keep his players from ever being too high or too low.
“It’s a good start but it really doesn’t mean anything except that we had a really good start. There’s a long way to go and we’ve got to improve some things and understand things are going to get a lot tougher,” Urban said. “But I really like this team and I think that they play hard, play together and they’re fun to coach. So, it’s a start.”