Hot start has Chesterton excited but not satisfied

“We’re a good team and I feel like we can compete with any team up here or down there,” Grayson said. “We beat them. I feel like I could be a Mr. Basketball candidate, too. I should be in that conversation, as well.”

Three of the teams that have beaten the Spartans this season are ranked in the top six in the state by the IBCA. The other is Kettering Alter, ranked No. 3 in Ohio’s Division II AP poll.

Chesterton’s win over Homestead was another stepping stone. Over the last several seasons, the Trojans have lost to highly ranked teams from Lawrence Central, Fort Wayne Blackhawk and Warren Central.

“We felt like we’ve been put in those positions before and at some point we need to beat a team that was a top five in state kind of team,” Urban said. “You did it, though, and you’ve got to get back to work. I thought we did. We got over that win quick and were able to go down to Noblesville and win that tournament.”

Chesterton is hyper aware that it can’t be satisfied. Urban said he thinks a lot about what he calls the constant battle to get better. He tries to keep his players from ever being too high or too low.