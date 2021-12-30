Illiana’s Gibson scores career high in tournament clincher

VALPARAISO – Illiana Christian coach Thomas Roozeboom wasn’t looking for anyone in particular to hand the Red and Blue Tournament trophy to after his Vikings beat Boone Grove 68-43 to claim the holiday tournament prize at Boone Grove High School.
That made it fitting luck that it would wind up in the hands of senior wing Adam Gibson.
Gibson scored a career-high 21 points in the title game. He shot 6-of-8 from the floor and 7-of-8 from the foul line in the most productive outing of his career.
Gibson wasn’t quite sure what to do when he got the trophy.
“I wish we could have just had the whole team hold it,” Gibson said. “I don’t know. My teammates just got me the ball and I let the game come to me a bit. It’s pick your poison with this team, so when one guy gets taken out there’s others waiting. It was just my time.”
Gibson scored 11 of his points in the second half, including six in a third quarter in which Illiana Christian (8-2) outscored Boone Grove 22-10 to take a 21-point lead into the final quarter.
The Vikings benefited from Gibson going to the free throw line for technical free throws when Boone Grove coach Matt McKay was whistled, and then another two from a flagrant foul during a stretch of play where what had been a close game unraveled for the Wolves (5-2).
Gibson scored 10 points in Illiana’s opening win against Winamac, and then 14 in a victory against Hebron to reach the finals. He also scored 15 the previous game against River Forest and is playing what he described was his best ball of his career, which carried over from a summer playing guard for his AAU team.
“He’s coming into his own a little bit,” Roozeboom said. “In the first part of the season he was down on himself a bit. His defense was there but his offense was struggling or really not even struggling as much as he wasn’t looking for shots. With these games hopefully it opens up his confidence where he can start looking for himself a bit more.”
Gibson spent plenty of time in the gym the past few days staying sharp without much to do.
His family was in Florida for the holidays. He stayed back with the team.
“I’ve basically just been with my teammates,” he said.
Boone Grove sophomore center Corey Noonan scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the losing effort. Senior guard Trey Steinhilber added 20 points, but was 0-of-8 from beyond the arc. That was an unsettling trend for Boone Grove. The Wolves finished 0-for-21 as a team.
“We were still hanging around,” McKay said. “If we even hit eight of those, which we’re very capable of doing, then it’s a tight game. We just couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn. Some of it was their defense but some of those were just misses. Sometimes you get games like that.”
McKay spoke highly of Illiana Christian’s talent and said he hopes to run into them again later in the season in what could potentially be a regional matchup.
Despite the loss in the finals, McKay said he was happy with wins against South Bend Career and Marquette Catholic, and is looking forward to seeing how the Wolves hold up with the Porter County Conference Tournament just a couple of weeks away.
“There’s a lot of positives here and now we get a little break and come back to the start of the conference stretch,” McKay said. “Listen, this was a really good team we played here tonight. We played a pretty good Marquette team, too. That’s good competition. We know we can play better but this is obviously good for us.”