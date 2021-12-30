Illiana’s Gibson scores career high in tournament clincher

Gibson scored 10 points in Illiana’s opening win against Winamac, and then 14 in a victory against Hebron to reach the finals. He also scored 15 the previous game against River Forest and is playing what he described was his best ball of his career, which carried over from a summer playing guard for his AAU team.

“He’s coming into his own a little bit,” Roozeboom said. “In the first part of the season he was down on himself a bit. His defense was there but his offense was struggling or really not even struggling as much as he wasn’t looking for shots. With these games hopefully it opens up his confidence where he can start looking for himself a bit more.”

Gibson spent plenty of time in the gym the past few days staying sharp without much to do.

His family was in Florida for the holidays. He stayed back with the team.

“I’ve basically just been with my teammates,” he said.

Boone Grove sophomore center Corey Noonan scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in the losing effort. Senior guard Trey Steinhilber added 20 points, but was 0-of-8 from beyond the arc. That was an unsettling trend for Boone Grove. The Wolves finished 0-for-21 as a team.