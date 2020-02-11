Indiana's statewide Associated Press boys basketball rankings

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomington South (12) 19-0 240 1
2. Lawrence North 18-1 210 2
3. Lawrence Central 17-2 188 3
4. Chesterton 17-1 139 5
5. Indianapolis Attucks 15-3 126 6
6. Lafayette Jeff 18-3 117 4
7. Munster 17-1 98 NR
8. Carmel 12-5 84 7
9. Brownsburg 15-3 60 9
10. Culver Academy 13-4 47 NR
Others receiving votes: Indpls Cathedral 46. S. Bend Adams 24. Northridge 23. Ft. Wayne Snider 17. Hamilton Southeastern 8. Jeffersonville 7. Columbus North 6.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Silver Creek (11) 17-2 236 1
2. Danville 16-2 186 2
3. Heritage Hills 15-3 170 3
4. Norwell (1) 17-1 159 4
5. Greensburg 16-2 134 5
6. Hammond 16-2 132 6
7. Mishawaka Marian 12-4 106 T7
8. S. Bend St. Joseph's 12-4 86 9
9. Sullivan 16-2 84 10
10. Ev. Bosse 12-5 50 NR
Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 22. NorthWood 21. Delta 18. Ft. Wayne Luers 13. Indpls Brebeuf 10. Northwestern 7. Indian Creek 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (4) 18-2 206 3
2. Shenandoah (3) 15-2 205 1
3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 15-3 198 2
4. S. Decatur (1) 17-1 160 4
5. Westview 15-3 150 6
6. University 15-4 110 5
7. Prairie Hts. 13-3 107 7
8. Ev. Mater Dei 13-4 75 10
9. Parke Heritage 16-3 63 NR
10. Paoli 14-3 55 NR
Others receiving votes: Tipton 36. S. Spencer 31. Central Noble 30. Indpls Howe 14.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Greenwood Christian (8) 18-0 228 1
2. Gary 21st Century (3) 16-2 204 3
3. Barr-Reeve (1) 17-1 202 2
4. Loogootee 15-3 158 4
5. Kouts 17-1 150 5
6. Lafayette Catholic 14-3 137 6
7. Providence Cristo Rey 15-3 104 9
8. N. Daviess 11-7 70 10
9. Covington 12-5 57 8
10. Morristown 14-5 54 NR
Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 28. W. Washington 21. Christian Academy 13. Dubois 7. Tri-Central 7.