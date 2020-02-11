Indiana's statewide Associated Press boys basketball rankings


Chesterton/21st Century, boys basketball

Chesterton’s Jake Wadding goes up to shoot while 21st Century’s Ryan Moss defends in a game this season. Both teams are ranked in the IHSAA state boys basketball rankings as voted on by the Associated Press.

 John Luke, File, The Times

The Associated Press Top 10 Indiana high school boys basketball teams, with first-place votes in parentheses, records, rating points and previous rankings:

Class 4A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Bloomington South (12) 19-0 240 1

2. Lawrence North 18-1 210 2

3. Lawrence Central 17-2 188 3

4. Chesterton 17-1 139 5

5. Indianapolis Attucks 15-3 126 6

6. Lafayette Jeff 18-3 117 4

7. Munster 17-1 98 NR

8. Carmel 12-5 84 7

9. Brownsburg 15-3 60 9

10. Culver Academy 13-4 47 NR

Others receiving votes: Indpls Cathedral 46. S. Bend Adams 24. Northridge 23. Ft. Wayne Snider 17. Hamilton Southeastern 8. Jeffersonville 7. Columbus North 6.

Class 3A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Silver Creek (11) 17-2 236 1

2. Danville 16-2 186 2

3. Heritage Hills 15-3 170 3

4. Norwell (1) 17-1 159 4

5. Greensburg 16-2 134 5

6. Hammond 16-2 132 6

7. Mishawaka Marian 12-4 106 T7

8. S. Bend St. Joseph's 12-4 86 9

9. Sullivan 16-2 84 10

10. Ev. Bosse 12-5 50 NR

Others receiving votes: Mississinewa 22. NorthWood 21. Delta 18. Ft. Wayne Luers 13. Indpls Brebeuf 10. Northwestern 7. Indian Creek 6.

Class 2A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Linton-Stockton (4) 18-2 206 3

2. Shenandoah (3) 15-2 205 1

3. Ft. Wayne Blackhawk (4) 15-3 198 2

4. S. Decatur (1) 17-1 160 4

5. Westview 15-3 150 6

6. University 15-4 110 5

7. Prairie Hts. 13-3 107 7

8. Ev. Mater Dei 13-4 75 10

9. Parke Heritage 16-3 63 NR

10. Paoli 14-3 55 NR

Others receiving votes: Tipton 36. S. Spencer 31. Central Noble 30. Indpls Howe 14.

Class 1A

W-L Pts Prv

1. Greenwood Christian (8) 18-0 228 1

2. Gary 21st Century (3) 16-2 204 3

3. Barr-Reeve (1) 17-1 202 2

4. Loogootee 15-3 158 4

5. Kouts 17-1 150 5

6. Lafayette Catholic 14-3 137 6

7. Providence Cristo Rey 15-3 104 9

8. N. Daviess 11-7 70 10

9. Covington 12-5 57 8

10. Morristown 14-5 54 NR

Others receiving votes: Bloomfield 28. W. Washington 21. Christian Academy 13. Dubois 7. Tri-Central 7.

