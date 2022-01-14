Jack Smiley, Mason Jones help Valparaiso hold off pesky Michigan City

“The game plan is to keep giving it to (Jones),” Coolman said. “Running the floor and getting back on defense has been huge and he’s really committed to that. It made a big difference because obviously we know what he can do on offense.”

Michigan City (7-5, 0-2) pushed Valparaiso again and again. The Wolves opened the second quarter with an 8-2 run and led 27-25 before Valparaiso pushed back.

Michigan City tied the game early in the second half when Gio Laurent hit a 3-pointer to make it 47-47. Soon after, Walls picked up that fourth foul.

Wolves guards pressured the Vikings on defense all night. Jamie Hodges had six steals and led Michigan City with 23 points, helping to keep the Wolves within a possession into the fourth quarter.

“City’s got so much talent. They’re well-coached and we knew they were going to come after us,” Coolman said. “We always talk about ‘No lead is safe.’ They just kept coming after us and we just got the stops and the scores that we needed to hold them off. We were fortunate to finish strong.”