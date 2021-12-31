Kamari Slaughter, surging Portage grow during Highland Holiday Hoopfest

“We’re kind of making our own footprints,” said Clouse, a Portage grad. “It’s been great. I’ve been enjoying coming home and being the coach here.”

The game was a learning experience for Portage away from the free throw line, as well. Slaughter said Morton was the first team to play the Indians for the length of the court.

“We’re not really used to teams that pressure us,” he said. “In the last couple days, we grew a lot. We grew as a team, started playing team basketball. We’re holding each other accountable for everything.”

That pressure led to an early 9-2 lead for the Governors. The gap closed to only two at halftime.

“Everybody was going nuts and I just wanted to see how they would react,” Clouse said. “We did weather the storm. We did start to get our composure and realized ‘Oh, this is not as bad as we thought.’ We got a couple more stops. The bounces went our way a little bit. Shots started going in. That was the message at halftime, just ‘Calm down. We’ll be OK.’”

Clouse said winning a mid-season tournament trophy is just more good experience for later in the year when his team may have to win multiple games in a short period away from home.