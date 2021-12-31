Kamari Slaughter, surging Portage grow during Highland Holiday Hoopfest

HIGHLAND — Kamari Slaughter was 3-for-11 from the free throw line in a win over Kankakee Valley Wednesday. As a team, Portage was 10-of-26.
Slaughter and his teammates got in the gym before heading to Highland’s Holiday Hoopfest final on Thursday and put some time in at the charity stripe.
“It was a bad day for me (to shoot 3-for-11),” Slaughter said. “It was a bad day.”
In the Indians’ 49-37 win over Morton in the Hoopfest championship Thursday night, Slaughter corrected the problem. He was 9-for-12 from the line and led all scorers with 22 points.
“We know we can’t be 10-for-26 and get away with wins. We’re lucky we got away with that one,” coach Bryon Clouse said. “Tonight, we knocked them down and that’s another testament to those guys putting in the work and progressing as a program.”
Portage (9-1) beat Munster in Wednesday night’s semifinal 42-28. The Mustangs gave the Indians their only loss in November, the eighth consecutive win over Portage for Munster. The teams have played annually since 2014. Portage was winless during that span until Thursday.
The Indians won nine of their first 10 for the first time in at least three decades.
“We’re kind of making our own footprints,” said Clouse, a Portage grad. “It’s been great. I’ve been enjoying coming home and being the coach here.”
The game was a learning experience for Portage away from the free throw line, as well. Slaughter said Morton was the first team to play the Indians for the length of the court.
“We’re not really used to teams that pressure us,” he said. “In the last couple days, we grew a lot. We grew as a team, started playing team basketball. We’re holding each other accountable for everything.”
That pressure led to an early 9-2 lead for the Governors. The gap closed to only two at halftime.
“Everybody was going nuts and I just wanted to see how they would react,” Clouse said. “We did weather the storm. We did start to get our composure and realized ‘Oh, this is not as bad as we thought.’ We got a couple more stops. The bounces went our way a little bit. Shots started going in. That was the message at halftime, just ‘Calm down. We’ll be OK.’”
Clouse said winning a mid-season tournament trophy is just more good experience for later in the year when his team may have to win multiple games in a short period away from home.
“To be 9-1 and tournament champions, who would’ve thought that?” Clouse said. “I’m pretty happy.”
Impact player
Morton’s Amari Northcutt scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half, helping the Governors to their early lead.
Mustangs maintain
Munster overcame Wednesday’s loss to Portage to beat host Highland 65-44 in the third-place game Thursday. The Mustangs won the last three Hoopfest championships.
Munster improves to 7-2 and the Trojans drop to 3-7. Brandon Trilli scored 24 points and Nolan Kinsella had 17 for Munster.
Nick Steele led all scorers for Highland with 27.
Notable
Morton (5-5) advanced to the final with a 57-40 win over the host Trojans in the Tuesday semifinal.
The Governors forced the Indians into eight turnovers in the first quarter, using a full-court press. Portage got some stops in the second frame, though, and Morton couldn’t set up it’s defense. That’s when the game changed.
“Our defense is fine but on offense we’ve got to be patient. We got to trust one another. We’ve got to move the ball. We’re standing too much,” coach Aaron Abram said. “We try to watch (Ladaion Barnes) and Northcutt do all the scoring and nobody wants to be active, to move or cut.”
Quotable
“(Clouse is) a good coach. We have miscommunications but we sit down and we talk about it. We communicate. As a coach and a player, we have a good relationship. I honestly think he’s probably the best Portage got in years.” – Slaughter