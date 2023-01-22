Keegan Holder can do it all for Morgan Township

HEBRON — Morgan Township junior Keegan Holder was holding the game ball as the Cherokees posed for the team photo after a 55-38 victory over Westville on Saturday in the Porter County Conference championship game at Hebron.

It was fitting for Holder, who scored a game-high 24 points, to carry the game ball as he did his team, but he was humble about how he was able to accomplish the feat.

“I don’t know,” he said. “I attacked the rim, tried to get some people in foul trouble, was able to draw some fouls and knock down some free throws.”

Holder made 6-of-16 shots from the field and connected on 12-of-16 foul shots. He said it was cool to win the PCC, the first title for Morgan since 2018.

“I grew up watching this,” he said. “I was that little kid watching, wanting to be out there, so it was fun just being the one actually out there.”

Morgan (13-3) broke open a close game with a dominant fourth quarter, out-scoring Westville 21-5. Morgan led 13-11 at the first stop and 22-18 at the half. Westville (12-5) pulled to within 34-33 after three quarters.

“In high-pressure situations, it just comes down to discipline,” Holder said. “We locked down on defense, we took good shots on offense, took charges and did everything we needed to win that game.”

Junior guard Jack Wheeler added 19 points, 14 in the second half to help keep Westville at bay. He said it’s key to have a player like Holder to be the guy.

“If I’m not playing my best, I’ve always got Keegan to go to, so I think that’s what is most important,” Wheeler said. “With all our other guys coming off the bench to support with a lot of energy, it was great. It was a great win.”

Javion Ballen led the Blackhawks with 13 points, and Kaden Pepper chipped in with nine.

Holder and Wheeler have known each other a long time and have been playing together since the eighth grade.

“We always push each other and try to win, and that’s what makes it so good,” Wheeler said.

Morgan coach Kevin Krieger said Holder’s overall versatility is his strength.

“He can score a variety of ways,” he said. “He can pass, and he’s so unselfish that it is spread to the rest of the team. When your star buys in like that and his teammates know that he counts on them, they are able to step up too, and that’s what has happened in the last month or so.”

Morgan is riding a nine-game winning streak heading into Friday’s game at Hanover.

Holder, at 6-foot-2, is listed as a forward, but he is adept at handling the ball on the perimeter when needed. Through 14 games, he’s averaging 17.6 points per game, 6.1 rebounds a clip and 4.1 assists per game.

“We play him all around,” Krieger said. “Wherever we need help, he’s usually pretty good at being in the right spots at the right time.”

