SOUTH BEND — The 2022-2023 Lake Station Eagles climbed to new heights this season after winning their first sectional since 1941.

However, their historic postseason run came to a close in the Class 3A South Bend Washington Regional on Saturday afternoon after losing to No. 1-ranked Northwood (25-2) by a final of 72-35.

Having to contend with the deafening noise coming from the Northwood faithful, the Eagles (22-4) also had to deal with the state's No. 1 scoring defense with Northwood only allowing 35.27 points per game, including just 26.66 a game in the postseason coming into Saturday's contest.

It didn't help that the Panthers, winners of 17 straight since their last loss to undefeated 4A No. 1 Ben Davis, got out to a hot start, hitting five of their first six shots in the first quarter.

Panthers 6-foot-8 sophomore Tyler Raasch, who scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, also established himself as the anchor on the defensive side, blocking four shots in the first quarter alone that saw Northwood bolt to a 17-5 lead.

Raasch blocked five shots in the game.

"We wanted to get our feet in the paint and we did that, but 22 (Tyler Raasch) blocked a couple shots and altered a couple more, which forced us out of our rhythm," said Lake Station coach Bob Burke.

Winners of five of their last seven prior to the regional, the Eagles didn't connect on their first field goal until the 2:23 mark of the first quarter on a Travis Randolph three-pointer.

The second quarter saw Northwood open on a 12-0 run and an even larger scoring drought for Lake Station, who didn't hit a shot from the field in the period until senior guard Adam Eastland connected on one with 1:19 to go in the first half.

After hitting on just 11 total shots, this was the lowest-scoring game in a little over two years for Lake Station, who came into the game with a 68.6 PPG average, good for 11th in the state.

Eagles senior guard and leading scorer Armoni Gonzalez paced Lake Station with 13 points.

Panthers leading scorer and senior guard Cade Brenner poured in a game-high 31 points, including 10 of his team's 17 points in the first quarter.

There was one key shot in the first quarter that set the tone for the rest of the game.

Brenner hit a contested three in the corner, sending the crowd into an absolute frenzy.

"When Brenner hit that shot in the corner, that kind of took the wind out of our sails a little bit," said Burke.

Northwood senior forward Ian Raasch contributed 15 points and 10 boards while fellow senior forward Brock Bontrager chipped in seven points and a game-high 17 rebounds.

The Eagles were out-rebounded by a 49-29 margin, as they couldn't compete with Northwood's size up front, particularly the Raasch brothers.

At one point late in the fourth quarter, the elder Raasch had a couple dunks on back-to-back possessions, with the last one punctuated by a Brenner behind-the-back pass for the assist.

When Raasch went up for a third one, Gonzalez committed a clean, hard foul on the play.

Burke spoke about Gonzalez's will.

"Armoni comes from a tough childhood, and he was gonna go hard on it because he just has that mentality to get the best of his opponent on the next possession," said Burke.

Gonzalez said that he could have done better for his career but that he was going to leave it all on the floor like Burke said.

"I played two years on varsity and picked it up really fast and on that one play, we didn't rotate because it was a big, and I was just leaving it out there like coach said," Gonzalez stated. "If I was gonna get dunked on or if I got booed, it wouldn't matter because I don't care about any of that stuff and would've come back hard on the next one."

Northwood won its first regional since 2007 and will now awaits its destination in the Class 3A semistate, which is being drawn Sunday.

The four-year run that the 2023 senior class went on for the Eagles accounted for 67 wins and the aforementioned first sectional title in 82 years.

"I love these kids like they are my own, and I think I was meant to have two daughters because it made me take in these kids as my sons," said Burke. "What they did for the school and the community was really special, and I'm very happy it was this group that accomplished what they did."

